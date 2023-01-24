ANDOVER — Pancakes and politics were on the menu Monday morning as local and state officials came together for the annual Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum.
The gathering is a chance for legislators and municipal leaders to discuss face-to-face the issues that impact Merrimack Valley residents, and how they can be best addressed.
Eighteen days after taking office, Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll described how she and Gov. Maura Healey will lead the state through the next four years. One of the first orders of business is to attack the affordable housing problem and fulfill the need for updated infrastructure.
Driscoll said she and Healey have filed a $987 million bond bill to tackle “immediate needs.”
Within that figure, $110 million will be used for new housing projects while another $48 million will fund renovations to public housing units.
“Our cities and towns don’t have enough housing,” said Driscoll. “Places that used to be affordable no longer are. Working families dreaming of owning their own home are relying on us.”
She also called attention to properties that are either open space or that can be repurposed.
“There are hundreds of parcels that are sitting unused,” said Driscoll.
In addition, she said the bond bill includes $400 million to continue funding MassWorks, a 13-year-old program that provides financial assistance for local infrastructure projects.
Speaking about higher education, Driscoll said she and Healey will be launching the Mass Reconnect Program, which will allow residents 25 and older to earn a degree from a community college free of charge.
Driscoll, a 1989 graduate of Salem State University, said additional money will be allocated to the state college system.
“When I went to Salem State, you could hustle all summer and still make your tuition,” she said. “You can’t do that anymore.”
Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said he and his colleagues will spend much of 2023 focused on launching a renovation or rebuilding project at Andover High School, which is now 55 years old and overcrowded.
“It’s an enormous project as you can imagine,” he said.
According to the town, a new high school is expected to cost between $266 million and $358 million.
Flanagan highlighted the town’s Water Main Replacement Program. He said $25 million was used in 2022 to replace 11 miles of roadway and that a $30 million investment is planned for this year.
He also said Andover provides water to North Reading.
“We’re going to do it for the next 94 years,” he said.
Regarding economic development, Flanagan said 13 businesses arrived in town last year.
“Downtown Andover is thriving,” he said. “It’s becoming a happening place.”
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said reducing parking requirements coupled with the city’s $250 million effort to revitalize the city’s downtown has resulted in 13 properties being redeveloped.
He said the city welcomed four new companies last year and that property tax revenue has climbed by $65 million.
The increase has allowed the school budget to double during the past 10 years, the mayor said, allowing a new Consentino Middle School to be built without the need for a debt exclusion.
Regarding public safety, Fiorentini said the number of police officers has grown from 83 to 110. He noted that the city’s overall crime rate has decreased by 65%.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove said the city is planning to bolster its housing stock with 1,000 new units.
“Frankly, we’re behind,” she said of the current number of available homes.
She also said that Munters Corp., a manufacturer of lithium car batteries, will be opening a new facility on South Hunt Road. Gove said Munters is Amesbury’s top employer, providing jobs to a third of the city’s residents.
Lastly, Gove called for more residents to take part in city government.
“There are more of you in this room for breakfast than I see at City Council meetings,” she said.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said the downtown revitalization effort has resulted in 43 housing units coming to the city’s downtown.
“For the first time in decades, Methuen will have a sizable downtown population,” he said.
He went on to laud the accomplishments of Police Chief Scott McNamara. Perry said that in addition to installing surveillance cameras to target high crime areas, McNamara also led the Police Department to being certified by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission. The department is expected to receive full accreditation by summer.
“I have the finest police chief in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Perry.
He announced that the city has a free cash balance of $16.6 million, which funded the final payment to reimburse a $4 million loan from the state that was needed to fund the School Department in 2019.
Perry said Methuen’s bond rating has gone up four times since he took office in 2020 and now sits at A1, four levels shy of a perfect rating.
Methuen’s new trash and recycling program has also been going well.
Perry said that since E.L. Harvey & Sons took over in October 2022, there has been an 18% increase in recycling. He also said a compost program will be introduced this spring.
He said, “That’ll really blow residents’ minds.”
