McCarty to lead Methuen City Council

METHUEN — Second-term City Councilor James McCarty, 27, will lead the council as chairperson this term.
Though the city nor state tracks councilors’ ages, McCarty believes he is the youngest chairperson in Methuen history.
Six of McCarty’s eight colleagues voted him into the leadership role Tuesday night, during the first City Council meeting of the year.
Councilors Jessica Finocchiaro and Eunice Zeigler both voted for themselves. Zeigler was also supported by newcomer Allison Saffie.
Finocchiaro and Zeigler were then both nominated to serve as vice chairperson, but both turned down the opportunity. Instead, a new face on the council, D.J. Beauregard, will fill that role.
During a brief remark from his new place at the center of the council table, McCarty listed several areas he will focus on while at the helm, including the enforcement of time limits during discussions, more information “up front” before meetings and impartiality between branches of government.
McCarty thanked newly inaugurated Mayor Neil Perry for attending the meeting as well, noting "it's been a long time since we've had a mayor that attended council meetings."
"I look forward to doing all that I can in the chair," McCarty said.