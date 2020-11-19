McCarty to step down as Methuen City Council chairman

METHUEN — City Council Chairman James McCarty announced Monday night that he would not be in the running for the top post when the council takes its leadership vote in January.
McCarty said he is going into his last year of law school and needs to buckle down on his studies.
He said when he ran for the chairman's post in January of this year, he only intended "it would be for a year. I have my final year of law school, and that will take most of my time. I want to go out on my own terms."
The announcement took other councilors by surprise, especially given the fact that once elected, most chairpersons remain in the role for the duration of their two-year terms.
Recent examples include Jennifer Kannan, who held the position for two consecutive years in her last term as a city councilor from 2018-2019. She also served as chairwoman in 2012.
Bill Manzi was chairman for five years in a row.
"I was very surprised by Jim's announcement," said City Councilor Steve Saba, whose relationship with McCarty has soured recently. "We were all surprised. He didn't tell anyone."
Saba said he did speak with McCarty, however, about the direction of the City Council.
"I did talk to him and I said I was concerned about some things," said Saba, who declined to say whether he would be running for the chairman's post. "I said I don't like the fighting."
Two weeks ago, a shouting match broke out between City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio and McCarty over the release of medical information about an employee in the city clerk's office who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Neil Perry accused DiZoglio of releasing the medical information to the public.
DiZoglio denied he was the source of the information.
McCarty then pounced on DiZoglio, berating him for releasing the information.
DiZoglio has asked for an apology from both Perry and McCarty.
During this week's City Council meeting, Saba attempted to broker a truce between the warring parties, saying he was concerned that without some kind of an apology, there might be another eruption from DiZoglio and a continuation of the fight from two weeks ago.
"The last meeting was very contentious," said Saba, referring to the Nov. 2 hearing. "It was embarrassing for everyone. I don't want to see another blowout here. Maybe we could get some clarification. I think perhaps things got a little too harsh. It's still tense with some people. Hopefully we won't have another blowout here. A proactive discussion might help alleviate this."
Perry responded that he wasn't the one who brought up the leak of medical information at the last meeting.
"I didn't bring it up and I had no intention of bringing it up," he said. He did not apologize.
Neither did McCarty.
DiZoglio lashed out at both the mayor and McCarty.
"Thank you Mr. Saba for saying something," he said. "Leaders need to take accountability for their actions or their character, leadership and reliability will be in question by the residents who vote for us. If people don't want to apologize and take accountability, that's on them. I leave it to the other two individuals who said something about me. I'll say nothing more."
McCarty responded, simply, "Alrighty."
On Tuesday, McCarty said he just wanted to move on.
"The (Nov. 2) meeting was heavily disruptive," he said. "But that last meeting is behind us. I hold myself accountable, and I'm moving on."
McCarty said he enjoyed being the chairman, noting that it is an administrative post that takes up a lot of time.
"I take a lot of pride in the 11 months I've been in the position," he said.
DiZoglio said he will continue working with McCarty, but some bitterness remains.
"You don't attack someone's integrity and go get a coffee with them without an apology," DiZoglio said. "My relationship with Jimmy will be professional. But as a friend — not until he apologizes."
He added: "Hopefully he has learned from his experience. I wish him good luck."