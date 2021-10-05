METHUEN — Perhaps Mayor Neil Perry said it best Tuesday morning when Scott McNamara was sworn in as the city’s newest police chief: It was as exciting as Christmas morning to finally have a new, permanent leader for the Police Department.
McNamara, 51, a former Lawrence police captain, took the oath of office from City Clerk Jack Wilson, after which his wife, Kelly, placed the chief’s badge on his chest during a ceremony at Methuen’s Irish Cottage. The event was a true family affair as McNamara’s daughters Delaney, 17, and Dorie, 14, said the Pledge of Allegiance as his brother, parents and large extended family, including members of the Lawrence Police Department, looked on.
“I hope today represents to you what it represents to me,” McNamara said in remarks after being sworn in. “A turning of a page and a new chapter for the city of Methuen. A chapter filled with hope and optimism for our collective future.”
As members of the Methuen City Council looked on, Mayor Perry addressed the Methuen Police Department as he talked of a “brand new day” in the city.
“Do you ever feel like you’re a kid on Christmas morning when you’re 63-years-old? That’s how I feel. I’m super pumped. This is a big day for Methuen,” Perry said. “You have a new leader and it’s a great day. I’m looking forward to a true partnership and something this city has deserved for a long time.”
McNamara takes over the department after previous Chief Joseph Solomon retired in January under a cloud of controversy.
Solomon announced his retirement roughly two weeks after he was placed on paid administrative leave as chief, a position he held for 18 years. His leave came on the heels of a scathing report released by the state Inspector General that found irregularities with a union contract which would have led to exorbitant salaries for superior officers and the chief.
The report found that in 2017, then-Mayor Stephen Zanni, the City Council, Solomon and others all “failed the people of Methuen.”
“This total failure of leadership by Methuen’s former mayor and City Council allowed Chief Solomon and then-Captain (Greg) Gallant to put their personal financial interests ahead of the interests of the citizens they swore an oath to protect and serve,” said Inspector General Glenn Cunha.
Gallant was also placed on paid administrative leave.
During his swearing in speech, McNamara spoke of the lessons learned from his law enforcement role models — as well as past mayors, police chiefs and other city officials — thanking those who paved the way for his success.
“I know this job can’t be done from behind a desk,” the new police chief said, vowing to earn the trust of both his new employees and the residents of Methuen. “I must lead from the front. I know policing is changing all the time, and we must change with it and maintain a deep, meaningful relationship with the community we serve.”
In an interview with The Eagle-Tribune prior to his swearing in, McNamara said he hopes to spend his first 90 days getting to know his department’s 86 officers personally.
“I want to send a strong message to the men and women of the Methuen Police Department that I’m someone they can rely on and trust,” McNamara said.
The new chief applauded the work already done by the department’s accreditation team to date. He also called the performance audit released in January a solid “blueprint and checklist” for reviewing the department’s policies and procedures on his own. He hopes to expand upon the audit by taking a closer look at the department’s evidence handling, he said.
“I’ve always been someone who welcomes challenges in my life and I see a challenge across the border and I see an opportunity to do something positive toward the end of my career,” McNamara said. “I hope to bring lasting change to the Methuen Police Department.”
Overseeing the Police Department prior to McNamara’s arrival and following Solomon’s departure were Capt. Kristopher McCarthy, Interim Chief Tom McEnaney and Capt. Randy Haggar.