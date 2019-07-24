Two doctors practicing in Andover and Methuen were recently reprimanded by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine.
At its July 17 meeting, the board suspended Dr. Harold Altvater's medical license after he was convicted in federal court of three counts of securities fraud in 2018. At the same board meeting, Dr. Adam Beck of Andover also had his license suspended, after board members said they found out Beck was providing substandard care of treatment to patients in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Altvater, who worked in Methuen as an anesthesiologist, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for insider trading in the shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals based on information gleaned from his spouse, who worked at the company.
According to a Department of Justice statement, the charges related to three occasions in late 2013 when Altvater misappropriated private information from his wife about the safety of Ariad’s only marketed product, the leukemia drug Iclusig, as well as about the company’s negotiations with the Food and Drug Administration concerning whether the drug would be allowed to stay on the market in the wake of serious adverse events that occurred during the drug’s clinical trials.
At the time, Altvater’s wife was the director of drug safety for Ariad, the statement said. Without her knowledge, Altvater traded in Ariad shares in his personal accounts ahead of several critical announcements, avoiding losses and notching gains totaling $115,000.
Altvater became a licensed Massachusetts doctor in July 1999, the board said.
At the same state Board of Registration meeting, Beck, of New England Eye and Facial Specialists in Andover, was reprimanded for substandard care and treatment of patients across the New Hampshire and Massachusetts line.
It comes after Beck acknowledged in a consent order that he had been disciplined by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine for substandard care of one patient and that he had provided substandard treatment to a second patient in Massachusetts.
The initial New Hampshire case was brought to Rockingham Superior Court and alleged that Beck's inadequate care led to a patient's permanent eye injury.
"It was alleged that the patient went from visually impaired to eventual functional blindness with severe impairment of central and peripheral visual function," according to a description in a settlement agreement from 2017.
It mentions the use of a "hot focal laser treatment" gone wrong during a session. The settlement agreement includes a condition, among others, that he cannot do that without properly warning patients of associated side effects and risks.
Beck's license was suspended, according to the Massachusetts board, and he agreed to specific practice restrictions when it's reinstated.
He is also licensed to practice medicine in New Hampshire, where he also has permanent practice restrictions.