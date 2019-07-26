Editor’s Note: The following story has been updated to reflect the correction below.
The Massachusetts medical board recently took action against the licenses of two Merrimack Valley doctors.
The Board of Registration in Medicine suspended the license of Dr. Harold Altvater of Methuen at its July 17 meeting, after he was convicted in federal court of three counts of securities fraud in 2018.
At the same meeting, the board reprimanded Dr. Adam Beck of Andover after he acknowledged that he’d been disciplined by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine for providing substandard care to a patient in that state and that he had provided substandard treatment to another patient in Massachusetts, according to a statement by the board.
Altvater, who worked in Methuen as an anesthesiologist, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for insider trading in the shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals based on information gleaned from his spouse, who worked at the company.
The charges related to three occasions in late 2013 when Altvater misappropriated private information from his wife about the safety of Ariad’s only marketed product, the leukemia drug Iclusig, as well as about the company’s negotiations with the Food and Drug Administration concerning whether the drug would be allowed to stay on the market in light of serious adverse events that occurred during clinical trials, according to a Justice Department statement.
At the time, Altvater’s wife was the director of drug safety for Ariad, the statement said. Without her knowledge, Altvater traded in Ariad shares in his personal accounts ahead of several critical announcements, avoiding losses and notching gains totaling $115,000.
Altvater became a licensed Massachusetts doctor in July 1999, the board said.
At the same state Board of Registration meeting, Beck, of New England Eye and Facial Specialists in Andover, was reprimanded for substandard care and treatment of patients in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
According to a statement by the board, Beck acknowledged in a consent order that he was reprimanded by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine for substandard care of one patient and that he’d provided substandard treatment to a second patient in Massachusetts.
The New Hampshire case stemmed from a complaint in Rockingham Superior Court alleging that Beck's inadequate care led to a patient's permanent eye injury, according to a 2017 settlement agreement with the New Hampshire medical board.
"It was alleged that the patient went from visually impaired to eventual functional blindness with severe impairment of central and peripheral visual function," according to a description in the agreement.
The agreement mentions use of a "hot focal laser treatment" gone wrong. The settlement agreement includes a condition, among others, that Beck cannot use that treatment without warning patients of associated side effects and risks.
The Massachusetts board did not detail the allegations against Beck involving the second patient. He has been licensed to practice in the state since 2003.
In addition to the reprimand, Beck agreed to specific restrictions on his practice in Massachusetts, according to the medical board.
CORRECTION — An online version of this story posted Wednesday inaccurately described the action taken by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine against Dr. Adam Beck of Andover. His license was reprimanded.