NORTH ANDOVER — For 27 years, Angel Flight Northeast has provided free medical transportation to patients in need of specialized care, which would otherwise be too far away.
Angel Flight was founded as a nonprofit organization by the Rev. Larry Camerlin in May 1996. In addition to his service as a priest, Camerlin is also a pilot who had a desire to use his craft to help patients in need.
“Having health insurance is wonderful, but it doesn’t take into account the travel side of things,” said Angel Flight spokesperson Barbara Sica. “The last thing you want to worry about is, ‘How am I going to get there?’”
Originally located at the Beverly Flight Center, Angel Flight moved to Lawrence Municipal Airport 25 years ago and has remained there since.
The organization was founded with 10 volunteer pilots and two flight requests. It now has 450 volunteer pilots throughout New England and transports 2,000 patients each year.
Although smaller single-engine planes are used, Sica said pilots are still able to take patients to medical facilities as far away as Virginia and Ohio.
“They’re making a huge difference,” she said of the pilots.
One of Angel Flight’s many patients was Addison “Addi” Carroll of Essex, Vermont, who suffered from a terminal illness that could not be diagnosed.
“We got to a point in Vermont, where the doctors couldn’t identify what was going on,” said her mother, Tammy Carroll, in an interview with Angel Flight.
By the time she was nine years old, Addi Carroll had been to Boston Children’s Hospital more than 300 times.
“The drive from Vermont became really difficult,” the mother said.
She describes her daughter’s face often turning purple during the three-hour car ride.
“How do you get to the side of the road and make sure that your child is still breathing — that they’re going to be alive by the time you get there?,” she said.
That was when Tammy Carroll decided that her daughter needed a faster way to get to Boston and contacted Angel Flight.
“The pilots really seem to want to do this for people, they’re very humble,” she said. “One guy pulled her right up into the front and asked her if she wanted to hold the steering wheel, which she loved.”
Addi died June 10, 2022. She was 12 years old.
Mason Hicks of Marlton, New Jersey, was two years old when he was trapped in a house fire caused by a gasoline spill in the basement.
“90% of his body was burned,” said his mother, Christine Hicks.
For the next seven years, Mason was flown 120 times to the burn unit at Shriners Hospital in Boston.
Although doctors did not expect him to survive, Mason is now 17 years old and is a loyal Philadelphia Flyers fan.
The organization also partners with JetBlue and Cape Air, Sica said, both of which agreed to provide unlimited flights for Angel Flight patients.
In addition to its fleet of planes, Angel Flight is assisted by Earth Angels, which provides ground transportation to and from the airports.
The Angel Flight staff consists of five full-time employees and a team of part-time volunteers harnessed with the responsibility of raising $1.5 million per year to keep the organization fully funded.
“We are a small but robust group,” Sica said.
Among other accolades, Angel Flight has been inducted into the International Air and Space Hall of Fame and received the Hero Among Us Award from the Boston Celtics.
