ANDOVER — Memorial Hall Library will host a virtual conversation with local writer Kristin Bair (O’Keeffe), during which she will discuss her new novel, "Agatha Arch is Afraid of Everything," parenting in a pandemic, the writing process, facing our fears, Facebook mom groups and more.
The talk is at 7 p.m.,Tuesday, Dec. 1. Signed copies of the book can be bought at the Andover Bookstore.
A quirky, nervous wreck of a New England mom must face her very long list of fears in "Agatha Arch is Afraid of Everything."
In the book, Agatha Arch's life shatters when she discovers her husband with another woman — the dog walker. Suddenly, Agatha finds herself face-to-face with everything that frightens her.
Defying her abundant assortment of anxieties, Agatha dons her spy pants — a pair of khakis with many pockets she crams with binoculars, fishing line, scissors, a flashlight, a Leatherman Super Tool 300 EOD, candy, and other espionage essentials — and sets out to spy on her husband and the other woman.
O’Keeffe has published two novels, the other being "The Art of Floating and Thirsty." She has also been featured in several publications.
As a writing instructor she has worked in classrooms and conferences around the world.
A native Pittsburgher, she now lives in Andover with her husband and two children.