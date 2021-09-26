LAWRENCE — Photos of the 13 fallen military personnel killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, lined the track Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium as families gathered for the city’s first Meet Our Heroes Family Fun Day took part in a 13-lap walk/run to pay tribute to those lives lost only a month ago.
One of those pictured was Lawrence’s own Sgt. Johanny Rosario, a Marine who died in the bombing Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport.
Lawrence Veterans Services’ Director Jaime Melendez said the spirit of Rosario and the other veterans and law enforcement officials is what he wanted those attending the event to carry with them.
“They’re among us and we have to be grateful,” Melendez said of those serving or who have served in the armed forces.
Melendez worked with acting Lawrence Director of Parks and Recreation Adderly Gonzalez to make the event a success, bringing together police and fire departments from Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill, Andover, North Andover and Boxford, along with the American Red Cross, to encourage youths to get into service work.
“I wanted kids to be able to talk to the people in those footsteps rather than a recruiter,” Melendez said. “Most veterans would be happy to tell them about their service to get a sense of what it’s really like. That’s the most important part of doing due diligence if you’re interested in serving.”
Veterans wore shirts that said, “Ask Me,” encouraging a dialogue with participants, Melendez said. Stations were set up with recruiters from all military branches.
Teams of high school students competed to take home the very first Meet Our Heroes Cup during military-style drills of tug-of-war, sit-ups and other strength exercises under the supervision of JROTC instructors from Haverhill and Lawrence, Gonzalez said.
Area police and fire departments brought emergency vehicles for children to explore, Gonzalez said, with some giving demonstrations throughout the 4-hour event.