METHUEN — Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 2, will be casting ballots for mayor, School Committee and City Council, among other municipal city boards and committees.
To help voters make a more informed decision on Election Day, The Eagle-Tribune asked each City Council candidate running for election to share a bit about themselves and their platform, along with their thoughts about the ballot question. When voters cast ballots on Nov. 2, they will also be asked if they wish to allow Methuen to enact local legislation to allow the cultivation, transportation and sale of cannabis.
Here are the candidates’ responses, some of which have been edited for length and clarity.
To find your polling location, visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sec.state.ma.us.
Councilors-at-Large
Joyce C. Campagnone
Why she’s running: “I’m running because I care about our community and the people who live in it. I like to see our community make progress and I want to represent the people the way they should be represented. We should be business-friendly in order to maintain our economy and pay our bills. We have to bring in businesses to help defray the cost, but on the other hand, you have to think of the citizens who live here and do what’s right by them. I really believe the people should have input on issues, like the issue that’s on the ballot now about cannabis.”
Does she support cannabis?: “No. I really think it should be maintained by licensed physicians. I don’t want to see it go into the hands of the wrong people. How are you going to secure who it’s going to with delivery? If you need it for medical reasons, let the doctors prescribe it. Otherwise, you have no control over it.”
Jessica L. Finocchiaro
Why she’s running: “Acting to protect the bright future of Methuen is something I’m passionate about and take very seriously. I know that actions, words, and votes have consequences for all of us, so I prepare diligently for each meeting, and use my education and experience to ask the tough questions that need to be asked.
I’m one of the few who voted ‘no’ to raising your residential and commercial property tax bills during the pandemic. I’m the founder of the Substance Abuse, Mental Health, and Homelessness Committee to reduce stigma and increase prevention, treatment, and recovery. I backed small businesses on the Economic Community Development Committee, and am one of the founders of Methuen Day.
I’m focused on preserving all that makes us proud of Methuen, while investing in long term strategic goals, creative revenue generation, cost-savings, innovation, and budget transparency. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent you and your family as an independent voice for the past two terms, your trust and faith means a lot to me. If reelected for my third and last term on the council, I will continue to work hard for you, and put what’s best for Methuen first.”
Does she support cannabis?: “This ballot question specifically says that it will allow the ‘cultivation, transportation, purchase, and sale of marijuana/cannabis for all purposes presently deemed legal in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, including, without limitation, adult recreational use, within the City of Methuen.’ Using the term ‘without limitation’ with no specific plans or information on where these locations would be or any other details is not a fair, equitable, or transparent plan. I will be voting no on this ballot question. As someone who has lost close family and friends to addiction, and as an elected official who has seen things go truly wrong in government firsthand, I’m concerned about unintended consequences with this overly broad language. I believe a clear and transparent plan should have been put forward to residents with lots of community outreach this year to make folks aware of the ballot question, and I have not seen that happen.”
Nicholas DiZoglio
Why he’s running: “As a homeowner, taxpayer, husband, and now father of a 4-month-old, I continue to care about the future economic sustainability for our families and residents that call Methuen home. When re-elected, I will continue being that fact-based city councilor who cannot be influenced to stray from the mission of always doing what is in the best interest of the city and its taxpayers. I have stayed true to my promises as an authentic candidate who continues to do the work of the community while successfully supporting a growing economy despite a pandemic.
As a true believer that facts, not opinions should be the basis for our decisions, I will continue to hold our officials accountable for dishonest statements and actions that may lead us to risk or liability. As a councilor, I have never, nor would I ever use my seat as a platform for rhetoric or a quick quote that misleads the public. We can’t lack common sense, and as a city we need to understand that we deserve so much more from our elected officials today than the past officials that used their seats for gain. This sometimes makes me the target of criticism by others who want to hold on to the old Methuen way of doing things. My seat is for you, the taxpayer, and for those who are tired of seeing their city plagued by the same problems. We need to keep our hands on the pulse of our city and not get lost in the negative. Political divisions do not define us. There is so much good here in Methuen, and they are starting to finally take front and center with all the accomplishments that we have seen.”
Does he support cannabis?: “As a member of the council, I voted for the ballot question in support of letting the voters make an educated decision. If the city votes to move forward, I hope to see several business plans that the public can weigh in on before any action is taken. We want to make sure we do this right from the beginning to see the benefit and earn the trust of those who are against it. If it is a no, then I think this will close the book on the topic for good.”
David D.J. Beauregard Jr.
Why he’s running: “I’m running for re-election because progress is being made and the tide is finally starting to turn, but we still have a ton of work to do. Since I first took office in January 2020, I have built a proven track record by standing with Methuen’s taxpayers by working with colleagues to expose corruption in the top ranks of the Methuen Police Department and help lay the groundwork for the hiring of a new police chief. I also voted to lower our city’s residential and commercial property tax rates and provide expanded property tax relief for Methuen’s disabled veterans. I helped make city government more transparent by crafting the legislation that prohibits the use and abuse of taxpayer-funded nondisclosure agreements in the City of Methuen, pushing for the full disclosure of all monthly financial reports on the city’s website, and advocating for audits of every city department over time. Lastly, to ensure that Methuen moves in a more business-friendly direction, I authored legislation that will slash red tape for startups and small businesses in our city by enabling entrepreneurs to apply for all licenses and permits needed to start a business in 24 hours or less.”
Does he support cannabis?: “I have been vocal about my opposition to recreational pot shops in Methuen since I first took office due to my concerns about the impact these shops would likely have on our city’s neighborhoods, namely the Arlington neighborhood. If we can find a way to generate additional tax revenue without adversely impacting Methuen’s neighborhoods by allowing home delivery services and sales of marijuana for strictly medicinal purposes, for instance, I would certainly be open to considering that option. However, we can’t forget that a majority of Methuen residents voted ‘no’ on the state ballot question in 2016, and I think it is essential for us to uphold the will of the residents.”
District Councilor, Central District
Joel P. Faretra
Why he’s running: “I decided to run two years ago because I felt the city government stopped working for the citizens of Methuen. Even though this council has steered the boat in the right direction, there is still a lot to be done. I want to continue the type of fiscal responsibility that we have brought to the city the past two years. Even during a global pandemic, we have been able to bank north of $10,000,000 while also increasing the amount of patrolmen, firefighters, teachers and DPW workers employed by the city.”
Does he support cannabis?: “I am a ‘yes’ vote on cannabis in Methuen. When I ran in 2019, one of my goals was to increase revenue and lessen the tax burden on the individual taxpayers. We see our neighboring cities reaping the benefits of hosting cultivation warehouses and retail stores, which generate hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue right into the city coffers with no proof of uptick in crime or other community issues. This is an untapped resource that could benefit every citizen of Methuen.”
James McCarty
Why he’s running: “I have enjoyed serving the residents of the Central District for the past four years and look forward to serving the people of Methuen for as long as I can. There have been a great deal of challenges that we have been able to resolve collectively. We have cleansed the city of corruption and turmoil that has plagued our great community and have restored the process of allowing the best interest of the people to prevail over the interests of a select few. I am proud of the work I have been able to accomplish to restore faith and confidence in our local government and look forward to continuing moving Methuen forward.
Does he support cannabis?: “I will be voting ‘yes’ for cannabis on the Nov. 2 ballot. Methuen is in a phenomenal position in its relation to the state border to capitalize on the cultivation, delivery, and sale of cannabis. The taxpayers of Methuen deserve tax relief during these challenging times of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. I am also in favor of setting strict “rules of the road” for the local cannabis industry to abide by to allow our neighborhoods to continue to enjoy their quiet peace and enjoyment.”
District Councilor, East District
Steven J. Saba
Why he’s running: “I first ran for City Council in 2017 because when I looked closer, I found that our city was being poorly run. Our residents deserve better and need to have someone who puts the well being of the city before politics. I vowed to my family and close friends that if I ever put politics before our city then it’s time to step away.”
Does he support cannabis?: “I remain concerned about cannabis in Methuen. We have had five years to set standards and regulations and have accomplished nothing. I continue to be opposed until we have a plan on how we will regulate and enforce it.”
Eunice D. Zeigler
Why she’s running: “I am running to continue my work as your Methuen city councilor. I have lent my education and municipal finance experience towards the economic sustainability of the city. During my time on the council, I have made it my mission to expand opportunities for Methuen residents, promote fiscally responsible decision-making, and add value to our community. I founded Methuen Day, a community-wide celebration that connects thousands of residents with Methuen businesses, local arts, and culture. I also assisted the city in writing and securing a $400,000 grant to establish a small business relief program for Methuen businesses. In addition, I initiated the digitization of all City Council legislation dating back to 1993, a project that is on track for completion by the end of 2021. I seek to continue my focus on economic development, arts and culture, and long-term strategic planning. I ask for your vote on Nov. 2 to move the city towards progress.”
Does she support cannabis?: “I voted in favor of putting a question on the ballot for residents to decide on whether to allow the cultivation, transportation, purchase, and sale of marijuana/cannabis for all purposes presently deemed legal in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, including, without limitation, adult recreational use, within the City of Methuen. Many municipalities let the City Council decide on this measure, but that is a flawed process. Here in Methuen, residents will have a voice in this key discussion. I encourage all Methuen residents to get to the polls on Nov. 2 to cast their vote and whatever is decided the City Council will uphold.”
District Councilor, West District
Allison Saffie
Why she’s running: “I am running again for City Council to continue to move the City of Methuen forward by helping to rebuild the trust between constituents and our municipal government. I’ve done this by being fiscally responsible and transparent about our decisions and votes. I always vote in the best interest of my constituents and our community. We as a council have made a lot of progress, with recent department audits, a new police chief, and lowering the property tax for residents. I also proudly supported Methuen’s veterans and Gold Star families along with helping to adopt a key provision of the BRAVE Act. I have contributed to moving Methuen forward by writing and passing a resolution regarding public transparency and accountability for any city lawsuits, settlements, and judgments. I look forward to writing and supporting more legislation that helps us build trust with the community and provide reliable and expected transparency and accountability. I truly love being a voice for my residents, and I always help residents with any issues and concerns they bring me. That’s what it is all about for me: Being an ear for citizens and bringing back to the table concerns and opinions of my constituents.”
Does she support cannabis?: “I support cannabis if it is done correctly and the community supports it. I do not believe we should rush it through and force it into neighborhoods that are not zoned for it and neighborhoods with schools and daycares in the close vicinity. The zones should be established and agreed upon first, and we should not be doing it backward, trying to zone an area because a business plans to open a cannabis shop in that area. We need to do it right, so it is safe and beneficial for the community or not do it at all.”
Michael Downs
Why he’s running: “I am running because I love this city and dedicated 15 years of my life supporting the students of Methuen High School, improving the school structure and, more importantly, providing opportunities for all students to succeed. Every organization I have been a part of I have improved, whether it be a school or a military unit. I bring a wealth of life experience as a school and military leader for over 25 years. Additionally, I bring empathy to the table. I have been food insecure in my life, I know what it’s like to struggle, to work two jobs, which I did for over 20 years. These life experiences provide the broader duty to protect the hard-working people of this city from wasteful spending.
I will donate a portion of my councilor pay to a local charity or organization. I will not take the city health insurance as a means to save money. I promise not to seek employment or contracts for family or friends. I want to support our schools and first responders, while finding a way to keep our elderly residents, others on fixed incomes and disabled veterans in their homes.
Does he support cannabis?: “As an educational leader I cannot endorse the cannabis initiative as I have seen first hand the rise in student use the past few years and I truly worry about their mental and physical health.”
Mike Simard
Why he’s running: “I am running for re-election as the West District councilor to finish what we’ve started. This current council has worked collaboratively to achieve so many goals to move this city forward. As chair of the Public Safety Committee, our main objective was to help fix our Police Department. I was directly involved in the selection process of the audit company (CNA), which uncovered all that was wrong with how our Police Department was run and the selection process of our new police Chief Scott McNamara. Being a veteran myself, I have been an advocate for all the veterans in Methuen, co-sponsoring a bill to make Methuen a Purple Heart city. We also increased veterans’ benefits for our Gold Star families and disabled vets. I helped secure $46 million in ARPA funding and helped install safeguards to guide the spending of those funds. During these past two years we have added record amounts to our free cash and stabilization funds and settled numerous collective bargain agreements with city employees. This sound fiscal management has put the City of Methuen in great financial shape for our future. I hope the citizens of Methuen come out to vote and continue to make a difference.”
Does he support cannabis?: “As a taxpayer and police officer, I’m a no vote on the ballot question regarding cannabis. I would not want a pot facility next to my house. As a city councilor, this being a democracy, I would be a voice of the voters and carry out their wishes and support the initiative if the majority votes for cannabis. An important note to keep in mind is that impact fees for host agreements are being called into question by other cities and towns after the fact, and being mulled over in our court system to determine if these fees are justified.”