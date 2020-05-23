Memorial Day will look different this year

Traditional Memorial Day observances will look different this year due to challenges facing communities during the coronavirus pandemic, but many local veterans organizations will still be honoring the fallen soldiers with safety in mind.
Area communities that traditionally hold large-scale parades have canceled those gatherings, but many will show support with smaller, more private ceremonies and visits to local cemeteries. Some communities also plan to offer Memorial Day tributes via online resources, social media and local cable television viewing opportunities.
There are also different types of parades planned in many areas, where vehicles and shows of support will drive through towns offering celebratory shout-outs to veterans along the way. Local organizations, including Scout troops and others, will still place the traditional flags on veterans' graves throughout the upcoming weekend.
Here is a listing of what area communities are planning for the weekend:
Andover — Memorial Day parade canceled.
Derry — Parade canceled. On Monday, veterans honor fellow soldiers at Holy Cross Cemetery in Londonderry, then it's on to Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry to honor the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion monuments. A small, private ceremony will then be held at MacGregor Park in Derry at 10:30 a.m. at the park's monuments. Derry cable television will air the event live. After MacGregor Park, honors will be made at the Michael E. Geary memorial bridge on West Broadway. Following these observances, wreaths will be laid at the VFW post home on Railroad Avenue.
Georgetown — Cub Scout Pack 50 will host a "Flag Your Homefront" event Monday at 8 a.m. Residents have been invited to line their front lawns with American flags. A list of participating homes will be provided to the town's veterans, who will be invited to cruise around town on Memorial Day to see how much they are loved and supported.
Groveland — Ceremony canceled. A Memorial Day video will be broadcast on local access Channel 9. The video will include readings by members of the American Legion Post 248 Groveland and the Marine Corps League Post 128 of Haverhill. Details about broadcast times will be posted on the town's website, grovelandma.com.
Haverhill — Activities canceled. Remote celebration planned for HC Media, Channels 9 and 22, at noon Monday. The video will honor servicemen and servicewomen who paid the ultimate price for freedom and will include speeches by various members of the community. It will be repeated throughout the day. Information will be posted online at haverhillcommunitytv.org. Veterans and volunteers have placed American flags on the gravestones of deceased veterans in advance of Memorial Day.
Kingston — The Kingston Veterans Club will host a rolling, vehicle-only Memorial Day parade at 1 p.m. on Monday. For more information contact Jim Voss 603-702-1627 or Mark Pearson at 603-571-0205.
Lawrence — A "Virtual Memorial Day Commemoration" will be broadcast on Lawrence Community Access TV Channel 8. The virtual event will be held Monday at 9 a.m. and led by the city's Veterans Services Department.
Londonderry — American Legion Post 27 will lay wreaths in a small ceremony at the Glenwood Cemetery on Monday at 10:45 a.m. Although not a public ceremony, people are invited to stop by and maintain safe distancing. Taps will be played by a local student and flags will wave along Mammoth Road.
Methuen — Parade canceled. Veterans' wreaths to be installed on poles on Lowell Street, Hampshire Street and Broadway in collaboration with the Voiland Flag Program. Flags also placed at Elmwood Cemetery.
Saturday at 10 a.m., American Legion Post 122 will host a ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery. This will be recorded by MCTV for broadcast on Memorial Day. Anyone who attends must follow 6-foot social distancing guidelines and is encouraged to wear a face mask. In case of bad weather, the ceremony will move inside to the American Legion Post 122 at 200 Broadway.
On Monday, tune into MCTV starting at 10 a.m. to observe the Legion's ceremony. MCTV will also air a compilation of resident submissions of photos and videos showing appreciation for veterans and answering the question, "What does Memorial Day mean to me?"
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8349 will conduct a public ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery on Monday at noon. Anyone who attends must follow the guidelines set for the previous ceremony. At 1 p.m. Monday, folks from Mayor Neil Perry's office, Methuen Police and Fire departments, public works and the veterans' office will conduct a tribute procession in honor of Methuen families who have lost an immediate family member in service. The city officials will pass families' homes in a show of respect and appreciation. Methuen residents are invited to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday as part of the National Moment of Remembrance, as well as display photos of loved ones along with the American flag in their windows.
North Andover — Parade and public ceremony canceled. The town will broadcast a Memorial Day ceremony on North Andover GovCAM at 10 a.m. on Monday on Verizon Channel 26 and Xfinity Channel 8. Residents are also encouraged to take part in a "Patriotic Door Decorating Campaign" hosted by Veterans Services for North Andover and Boxford and the North Andover town offices. Residents have been asked to decorate their front door in a solemn, yet patriotic, way and to post pictures on the town's event page. For more information, visit Facebook.com/northandoverboxfordvets.
Pelham — Parade canceled. The first wreath-laying ceremonies will be held and will be shorter than usual. Proper social distancing is expected. Event are at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park; 9:45 a.m. at the Gionet Bridge; 10:15 a.m. at the Town Hall KIA Memorial Bench; 11 a.m. at the Gibson Cemetery; and 11:45 a.m. at the Old Village Square Monument. More information is online at pelhamweb.com.
Plaistow — Services canceled.
Salem, N.H. — Services canceled.
Windham — Parade canceled. A video has been created to view on Memorial Day on the town's social media sites, including local families safely laying wreaths on veterans' graves at cemeteries and also three high-school students playing "Taps" to honor the day.