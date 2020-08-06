ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley People for Peace held a silent vigil in front of the Old Town Hall on Thursday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. Members gathered in a circle for a prayer at the end of the annual event.
A nonprofit, Merrimack Valley People for Peace advocates for peace, justice and environmental matters. Members of the group come from Andover, North Andover, Lawrence, Methuen, Reading, Lowell, Haverhill, Amesbury, Newbury, and Newburyport.