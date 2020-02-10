ANDOVER — Three men, two who were beaten badly and had their hands zip-tied behind their backs, were found in a neighborhood on the Andover-Lawrence line early Monday morning, police said.
Police got a call about the men in the neighborhood located off Route 28 around 3:15 a.m. after someone knocked on a resident's door there, said police Lt. Edward Guy.
Guy said two of the men had lacerations and bruising on their faces and upper bodies and their hands were zip-tied behind their backs. The third male was not restrained and did not appear injured. None of the three spoke English, he said.
All three were taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.
The three gave police vague statements about what happened and claimed they were tossed from a car on Interstate 495. The men then refused to cooperate with police at all, he said.
"We weren't able to get much of a story from them," Guy said.
Police in Lawrence were immediately notified of the incident, as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Boston. Guy said at least one of the males was in the United States illegally.
The incident remains under investigation, Guy said.
