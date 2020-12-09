Menorah drive-thru replaces tradition

ANDOVER — It’s certain to be a very different kind of Hanukkah at Temple Emanuel of Andover, with its doors closed to the public to curb the spread of COVID-19.
And yet, temple staff and members have been working hard to make this Hanukkah special. It begins Thursday night at sunset and ends Dec. 18.
“One of the biggest things we have is the Hanukkah Night of Music, and that’s when we light the menorah together as a community,” temple Executive Director Maureen Chapman said of the event typically held on the first night of Hanukkah.
“And because of the pandemic, we can’t do that in the same way,” she said. “But there’s also a level of Zoom fatigue. ... While you feel connected (through Zoom), there is some yearning to see people and say hello.”
They will be able to do so, thanks to temple member John Strauss of North Andover and his handyman skills.
Knowing that an indoor gathering was out of the question, Chapman asked Strauss to build an 8-foot-tall menorah to be set up for a drive-through candle-lighting service from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Cantor Idan Irelander will sing classic Hanukkah songs at the ceremony and Rabbi Robert Goldstein will pass out sufganiyot — jelly-filled doughnuts that are a classic Hanukkah treat.
The first holiday celebrated in the midst of the pandemic at Temple Emanuel was Passover in April. The congregation quickly switched to a Zoom format to host the Seder meal, Chapman said. They were able to host the gathering over Zoom and also offer instructions for everyone to create a personal ceremony at home, she said.
“The main thing that we have learned is that we need to be adaptive, and that this is going to look different for each family and give them the ability to customize and make it their own while also still feeling connected to us,” Chapman said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Temple Emanuel’s staff opted to keep the venue closed so as not to endanger anyone, Chapman said. They made the menorah lighting a drive-through so people won’t be tempted to get out of their cars and talk to neighbors, she said.
“As horrible as COVID has been, and the loss of life we have seen is tragic, Temple Emanuel has turned something very negative into a silver lining and used it to push the envelope in temple innovation,” Chapman said.
With the temple’s congregation reaching from the Merrimack Valley and North Shore to Boston and as far away as Maine and Florida, Chapman said, the temple staff tries to work with members near and far.
“We’ve always worked to build the connection outside of our walls,” Chapman said. “It isn’t just what happens within our brick-and-mortar walls. It’s intentionally connecting with each individual.”
This year has been especially tough, but also has allowed the temple community to come together in a variety of new ways, including surpassing many charitable goals, Chapman said. Most recently, temple members donated to the “share the light” toy drive that gives gifts to about 70 children every year. The program surpassed its goal for 2020, she said.