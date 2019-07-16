METHUEN — The men of the Merriline Horseshoe League are not to be confused with professional players.
The league’s 12 members agree that the 50-year tradition is just that — an unchanged Monday night gathering over beers and battered horseshoes.
Since 1970, the same number of men — a mix of brothers, cousins, in-laws, longtime friends and others — have gathered weekly from April to Labor Day. They spend the season tossing horseshoes with the same partner on a grassy patch next to the home of member Doug Maxwell.
Maxwell welcomed the crew onto his property — where they lounge on shaded patio furniture with snacks and drinks between games — after a founding member sold his home further down Merriline Avenue.
There’s one remaining man from the original dozen — Bill Folk, now 90, who lives next door to Maxwell.
“You can’t find a better group of people,” Folk said Monday night before stretching his right arm in a windmill motion and leaning into a toss.
“The only bad thing is, there are no other originals left,” Folk said.
It’s a miracle that he’s still able to play after a health scare 13 years ago when he was 77.
His comeback solidified his hero-status on the league.
Otherwise healthy, Folk was stricken with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes total paralysis and left Folk in a coma. He learned to walk and do everyday tasks again.
“That’s my hero right there,” said member Chris DeChristopher of Andover, pointing to Folk. “I should be lucky to make it to 90 and be like him, with all that he’s been through.”
The camaraderie is as solid as the steel horseshoes being thrown around.
But it’s not all fun and games: There’s a trophy at stake.
The gold-plated prize is engraved with the names of the winning team each year, dating back to 1970, which includes Folk’s name 10 times with various partners.
Another obvious theme are the last names Bruno and Nicolosi.
“My uncle started this,” said member Michael Bruno of Andover. “Domenic Nicolosi. We got his name engraved at the bottom of the trophy (Domenic Nicolosi Championship Trophy) after he passed in 2017.”
Keeping the family legacy going and well-documented, Bruno is the proud keeper of a laminated page from The Eagle-Tribune dated July 11, 1980.
The story talks about the 10-year-old ‘no name’ league and its members who chipped in $2 weekly to pay for the grand finale: An all-day championship celebration the Sunday after Labor Day.
Inflation has boosted that membership cost to $5 per week.
The story also describes the big day, which — not shockingly — has remained unchanged.
“For this, the men do all the cooking and cleaning up themselves. No wives are allowed at the hearty breakfast early in the day, the man-pleasing noon dinner of a one-pound steak, corn on the cob, fresh salad washed down with beer and wine, the afternoon championship matches with the winning team drinking champagne from the cup that will be engraved with their names, and the evening supper of Italian sausages,” the story reads.
It further mentions a waiting list of hopeful members.
Today, Bruno said, there’s still a couple of guys waiting to join. The 12-member limit is among the strict traditions, he said.
His close friend Freddie Iannuccilli of Methuen can attest to that.
“This guy was in my wedding and he made me wait two years to play.”