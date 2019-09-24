NEWBURYPORT – A Merrimac man charged with fentanyl possession earlier this month pleaded guilty to the charge Monday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to a year of probation.
Jarred J. Cambra, 33, of 121 W. Main St. was arrested Sept. 9 about 9:30 p.m. following a traffic stop on Low Street. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class E drug (two counts), operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failing to stop or yield.
His guilty plea covers all three drug charges.
At Cambra’s arraignment on Sept. 10, he balked at entering the court’s drug diversion program and said he would take his chances with a jury, but his guilty plea on Monday showed he changed his mind. He had been released on $500 cash bail after his arraignment.
Cambra was behind the wheel of a white pickup on Low Street with two passengers when his erratic driving caught the attention of Officer John Schmidt, according to a police report.
Schmidt watched as Cambra drove very slowly and then sped through a red light at the intersection of Low Street and Toppans Lane. The officer turned on his lights and pulled Cambra over about 300 yards from the intersection.
“The male operator began speaking to me and he was very lethargic,” Schmidt wrote in his report. “The male was moving very slowly to get me his license which he finally produced after reaching into his backpack behind the driver’s seat.”
A check of Cambra’s license showed that it had been suspended, prompting Schmidt to arrest him. The two passengers were cleared to leave. By this time, Officers Michael Wilichoski and Eric Marshall arrived to assist.
When the officers searched the truck, they found a small plastic bag containing heroin or fentanyl along with several loose pills scattered in the cabin, according to the report.