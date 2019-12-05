MERRIMAC – A local woman who bought alcohol for her 14-year-old son and his two friends was sentenced to a month's house arrest after pleading guilty Thursday in Newburyport District Court to providing alcohol to a minor and child endangerment charges.
Shara T. Stuckey, 38, of Lincoln Street, was charged in September with three counts of selling or delivering alcohol to a person under 21, three counts of reckless endangerment of a child and keeping a noisy and disorderly house.
Judge Peter Doyle sentenced her to nine months in jail but suspended all jail time for 30 months while she is on probation. He also placed her under house arrest for 30 days and ordered her to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens. During probation, Stuckey must also use a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device and comply with all requirements of the Department of Children and Families.
Court records show that on Sept. 1, Stuckey drove to Route 110 Liquors in Amesbury, bought several alcoholic beverages and vaping products, and then dropped off the three boys at a friend's house on Battis Road. The daughter of the homeowner spotted the three drinking alone and told her father, who then called local police.
In court Thursday, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy argued for jail time, saying Stuckey "purchased a party for freshmen in high school."
"The danger she put these juveniles in, she should have known better," Kennedy said.
According to a police report, the boys fled from the Battis Road home before police arrived and ran to Stuckey's house. Police went to Stuckey's home where they found the teens and Stuckey. The teens allowed police to search their backpacks, which contained cans of Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Cider, five vape pens, five vape cartridges, a vial of liquid nicotine and a vape cartridge of cannabis oil.
The boys told Merrimac police Officer Gina Bertelli that Stuckey drove them to an Amesbury liquor store where she bought the alcohol and vaping products and then picked up a pizza. She then dropped them off at a Battis Road residence.
Stuckey denied their stories.
"I told Shara that she doesn't have to speak to me or say anything if she chose not to, but we would be going to Route 110 Liquors in Amesbury to watch security footage. Shara then made a voluntary statement saying 'I bought the alcohol,'" Bertelli wrote in her report.