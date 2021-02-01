NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College will give $26,000 to North Andover to offset costs caused by the town's response to COVID-19 outbreaks at the college.
The town was at odds with the college this fall after cases of the coronavirus at Merrimack were counted among North Andover's total. That sent North Andover into the state's red, high-risk category for the virus and kept the town from relaxing some limits placed on the public. Merrimack College’s mailing address is in North Andover, but the college's Monican Hall dorm, where the initial outbreak took place, is in Andover.
Officials from North Andover and Andover have since agreed that cases coming from the campus will be assigned to each town's totals based on which community an infected student lives in.
“It’s pretty obvious that I was pretty tough on Merrimack College during the confusion over which town was to take credit'' for case counts of the virus at the school, Select Board member Rosemary Smedile said at a recent Select Board meeting. "But at the end of speaking pretty firmly with the school, I did say that the town and Merrimack College have enjoyed a pretty good relationship,”
In a letter to Town Counsel Suzanne Egan, Merrimack College Vice President Nicholas McDonald, who is also general counsel for the school, acknowledged a $14,000 check going from Merrimack to the town. The check was issued to offset virus costs related to the college which the town incurred from November to January. Payments of $4,000 were also to be given to the town on the first day of February, March and April.
“What we got from them, in essence, was $1,000 a week,'' said Select Board Chair Chris Nobile. "That, from our calculations, was the expense that we had in dealing with the public health pandemic crisis.'
“We had to allocate our nursing resources to track and to do what we had to do over there (at Merrimack College)," Nobile said. "Now we don’t have to take that from our pot of resources for North Andover residents. We now have a separate source of revenue to cover that exact expense.”
Nobile said CARES Act money from the federal government that the town used to cover pandemic costs has dried up, and that the money from the college will help support the town’s budget.
“It specifically covers that cost, so it doesn’t take anything out of our budget directly,” Nobile said. “It’s a good arrangement.”
According to North Andover's town website, as of Oct. 1 there were 111 active cases of the virus affiliated with the town coming from Merrimack College and only 13 cases coming from town residents. However, as of Jan. 25, there was only one case related to the college and 142 cases among town residents.