NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College has shifted to online learning until Friday, following a coronavirus outbreak that began in a residence hall last week.
“As a community, we have been doing a lot to keep ourselves safe through testing and social distancing protocols, and for six weeks things have been going well,” the college said in a statement. “But even in our success, we must always be mindful of continuing our efforts. In retrospect, our success may have allowed us to also collectively let our guard down.”
On Sept. 16, the college identified 16 cases of the coronavirus tied to one case reported out of Monican Hall the week before. The school responded by placing all 266 students who live in Monican Hall on quarantine.
School officials say the hall has since been evacuated.
However, the numbers escalated. Last Friday, the college announced an additional 47 cases.
But the decision to go remote was made by the college after 12 cases that weren't associated with the initial Monican Hall cluster were identified through Saturday.
“Although we have not seen any spread beyond the cluster at Monican, we have had an additional 12 isolated positive cases through Saturday amongst nearly 4,500 commuters, residential students and employees that were tested last week,” the school said in its statement. “Among these cases, there are three commuters, one employee and eight residential student positive cases.”
In-person classes are expected to resume on Oct. 5. In the meantime, the campus and its residence halls (aside from Monican) will remain open. Residential students were encouraged by college officials to stay on campus.