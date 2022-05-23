It was a balmy weekend as Merrimack College students participated in the school's 72nd commencement exercises. Graduate students accepted their diplomas Saturday and undergraduates Sunday. Seven honorary degrees were awarded, including one to Stacey Ciprich, principal of the Abbott Lawrence Academy, an accelerated honors high school. She recieved an honorary doctor of education.
centerpiece
Merrimack College holds 72nd graduation ceremonies
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Jessica Anderson | Special to Marketplace
Most Popular
Articles
- Royal Crest shot down
- Lawrence doctor charged with writing illegal prescriptions, billing fraud
- Athlete's Oath: Advice to athletes, coaches and parents
- Improvements to dreaded Salem intersection are pending signatures of approval
- Amid firefighters' opposition, Lawrence councilors table new assistant chief job
- Lawrence man pleads guilty to killing woman, dumping body in Spicket River
- Early morning fire at Smolak Farm
- 'Second Chance U': How Northern Essex Community College and its baseball program are helping improve plight on and off field for students
- Andover Special Town Meeting
- 'Pain is not behind me:' Four major hip surgeries won't stop Central softball's Iannessa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.