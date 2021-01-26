Merrimack College students are returning to campus this week after working remotely due to COVID-19 since Thanksgiving. Administrators say they will be greeted by increased testing and the hope that vaccinations in the not-so-distant future will help the school return to some sense of normalcy.
Vice President Jeffrey Doggett said it was always going to be tough to reopen the residential living community of mostly 18- to 22-year-olds after they were sent home in March of last year; and they knew there would be cases of the virus in the fall and spring.
The college has focused on aggressive testing and social distancing protocols to keep it as safe as possible from the outset. However, as students begin arriving this week, the testing rates are being doubled.
All students, staff, professors and others who come to campus regularly will be required to be tested twice a week in the college's updated plans. That's an increase from once a week last semester.
"Merrimack has taken on the responsibility of trying to achieve two goals: keep a campus open that is safe, and continue to be a positive economic driver in the state," Doggett said. "And only through a program like this (with asymptomatic testing) are we able to do so."
Students are returning to campus as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to hit record highs around the country. Colleges across the Commonwealth have become more aggressive in their fight against the virus, and Merrimack follows that trend, he said.
Since the school started conducting widespread testing once weekly, there had been 274 cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 17, according to the college's information dashboard. Most of the students who tested positive were asymptomatic, Doggett said.
"We knew going in that (testing everyone) would mean our numbers were going to be fairly high compared to communities that don't do surveillance testing," Doggett said.
An October outbreak in a freshman dorm, Monican Hall, with 110 students testing positive caused North Andover to become a "red zone," high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, which rolled the town back in its reopening plans. There were other more isolated cases during the semester before students went home at Thanksgiving, but nothing like the dormitory outbreak.
Since Monican Hall sits in Andover, tensions arose, with North Andover appealing to Gov. Charlie Baker to not count the college's number of cases toward the town. Baker declined the request, however, the towns — North Andover and Andover — decided cases would be attributed to where students live.
Now, positive cases at the college are applied to the town where the student's residence actually sits. The state has also changed the criteria for designating a "red zone."
Even without students on campus at Merrimack, Andover and North Andover remain designated "red zones." Both have case positivity rates greater than 5%, meaning that more than 5% of tests administered among the local residents are positive.
As students move onto campus there will be a significant increase in the number of tests administered. It's unclear how the additional testing will impact both Andover and North Andover.
“We’ll have to see how it all plays out," said Thomas Carbone, health director for Andover. "I don’t know what the impact on the testing and those students coming back will be.”
Health officials from Andover and North Andover meet with a Merrimack College representative weekly to keep up to date with the college of about 4,000 students, Carbone said.
“With the initial outbreak at the freshman dorm, I don’t think we got the calls we expected we should have ahead of time," Carbone said. "In the intervening months as (smaller outbreaks) arose, we were having those conversations.”
Since students left just before Thanksgiving, multiple COVID-19 vaccines have been approved.
The college just received designation as a vaccination center, Doggett said. This will allow Merrimack to ensure that its students and staff can receive the vaccine, and pending state approval, other locals will be able to get vaccinated there as well, he added.