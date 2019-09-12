NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College remains on the move.
The Augustinian institution of higher learning, founded in 1947, announced its most recent fundraising campaign has brought in $63.5 million – a record achievement, according to college officials.
Merrimack is marking this success Thursday evening with a celebration at the Sakowich Campus Center. A cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. followed by ceremonies at 7 p.m
Together for Good: The Campaign for Merrimack College was launched in 2016 with the initial goal of raising $50 million for strategic investments in four key areas, engaging members of the Merrimack community, and developing the next generation of volunteer and philanthropic leaders.
After soaring past $50 million in October, the target was raised to $60 million. More than 13,000 donors, including 7,000 first-time contributors, made gifts to the campaign.
“Merrimack’s strength has always come from the dedication and determination of our alumni, faculty and staff – individuals who are committed to creating a better future,” President Christopher E. Hopey said. “The past seven years have laid the groundwork for great transformation and as we continue to grow and evolve, the success of the Together for Good Campaign reminds us of what we are truly capable of when we come together.”
Merrimack is an independent, co-educational institution with more than 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students from 34 states and 36 countries. The college comprises schools of liberal arts, science and engineering, health sciences, education and social policy and business.
The 220-acre campus is about 25 miles north of Boston.