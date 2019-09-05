NORTH ANDOVER — A Merrimack College hockey player must stay off campus and away from a female classmate who he is accused of assaulting in his dorm after a recent night of drinking, according to a police report.
August Von Ungern-Sternberg, 22, was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court for assault and battery, resisting arrest and witness intimidation, court documents says.
Police wrote in a report that they also confiscated a fake gun and a pocket knife belonging to Von Ungern-Sternberg. Campus guidelines prohibit both items.
Von Ungern-Sternberg, a sophomore, is accused of screaming at a girl, threatening her, throwing her to the ground and hitting her Aug. 31, according to the police report.
The victim told police Von Ungern-Sternberg "could never control his emotions" and that they had both been drinking on the night in question, court paperwork states.
"He has thrown stuff at me and got mad," the victim told police of their history. "But never like this."
On Aug. 31, the victim said she was alone with Von Ungern-Sternberg in his dorm while a roommate went downstairs to meet a pizza delivery person.
When the roommate returned, he heard yelling and saw that the victim was visibly upset and injured, police wrote in the report.
Von Ungern-Sterberg tried to downplay the situation when his roommate walked in, and also tried to stop the victim from leaving, the report states.
Police said the roommate took the girl out of the room, walked her outside and called police.
When police asked the roommate if Von Ungern-Sternberg said anything about the situation that had just happened, the roommate reluctantly handed over text messages, according to the report.
Police said they were shown text messages received at 1:03 a.m. from Von Ungern-Sternberg that said "I think I'm going to prison bro," "I love you dog," "I'm so sorry I couldn't handle my (explicative)," and "Don't believe what you hear dawg I work so hard."
Von Ungern-Sternberg was listed in his roommate's phone under the nickname AK47, police said.
The victim told police, "August does have a fake gun."
She elaborated, "He has it because it makes noise."
While talking to police two days after the incident, the victim stated Von Ungern-Sternberg had been violent with her before.
"He would grab me by the arm and squeeze my arms," she said. "He never left marks on me before. Every weekend he would drink and he can't handle his alcohol."
On the night of the arrest, police said they were warned by people close to Von Ungern-Sternberg that he has a tendency of violence and may be combative. Police said they were also told that Von Ungern-Sternberg typically carries a pocket knife.
Police relied on a master key to get into a room where Von Ungern-Sternberg was sleeping in order to arrest him, the report says.
During the arrest, police said Von Ungern-Sternberg kicked and resisted before eventually being secured in handcuffs.
A clerk at Lawrence District Court said Von Ungern-Sternberg was quickly bailed for $2,500.
A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.