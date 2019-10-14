NEWBURYPORT – The Merrimack River Watershed Council presents a series of free slideshow talks, "Walking the Merrimack; A Hiking Guide to the River."
The first talk will be presented Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, 6 Plum Island Turnpike.
The talks will highlight several hiking areas along the river from Concord, New Hampshire, to the sea. They are easy places to find, easy places to hike, and each is interesting its own way — Ice Age-carved landscapes, ancient outposts of Native American civilization, a long-forgotten resort and castle, incredible feats of engineering, a wilderness waterfall, and glimpses of how one end of the river valley dramatically changed the other end.
The first talk will be presented at multiple venues in the Merrimack River Valley in the coming weeks.
People should show up 15 minutes prior to the talk's start since these events tend to fill up quickly.