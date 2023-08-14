ANDOVER — The North Andover based Giving Garden, which is coordinated by South Church, will hold a fundraiser at Old Town Hall, 20 Main St, Andover, on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m.
The garden works to help address food insecurity in the surrounding communities. The farm had more than 400 volunteers this year, half of them kids according to a press release from South Church in Andover.
For more information visit southchurch.com/garden
Tot Shabbat
ANDOVER — The Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover will hold a free and open to the public Shabbat celebration on at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Friday, Aug. 18 and Friday Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Families with children ages 7 and younger are invited to attend. The Shabbat series will include music. movement and storytelling.
For more information contact Rachel Lefebvre at rachell@lappinfoundation.org
Two-month service disruption planned for Haverhill commuter rail line
HAVERHILL — The MBTA announced service changes on the Haverhill Line between the Ballardvale Station in Andover and North Station from Saturday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 5.
The changes are needed to accommodate planned construction related to the implementation of the Automatic Train Control/Positive Train Control (ATC/PTC) safety program, MBTA officials said.
Shuttle buses will replace regular train service between Reading and Oak Grove, where passengers can make an Orange Line connection. A shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connection with Lowell Line and Haverhill Line trains.
The shuttle service between Reading and Oak Grove will make stops in Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill, and Oak Grove. Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed along the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn station then running express to North Station.
The Automatic Train Control/Positive Train Control program is a federally mandated safety control system that monitors a train’s location, direction, and speed in real time and reduces speed when needed to help prevent collisions. The installation of ATC/PTC across the Commuter Rail network is part of the Commuter Rail Safety and Resiliency Program. For more information visit tinyurl.com/4u7atsp8.
Pentucket Players to perform ‘The Wedding Singer’
HAVERHILL — Travel back to the 80s and rock out with the Pentucket Players in their upcoming musical production of “The Wedding Singer,” based on the hit Adam Sandler movie. The musical follows the story of New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer and a wannabe rock star, Robbie Hart (played by Dom Pappagallo of Malden), along with the caring, sweet natured waitress, Julia Sullivan (played by Sage Stoakley of Carlisle). Directed by Haverhill’s Olivia Feole and Wilmington’s Alex Skaggs, with Musical Director John Eldridge of Haverhill and choreographer Will Farfard Jr., this production is bursting with talent, comedy, and rock n’ roll.
The ensemble and crew also includes several local residents: Whitney Lischke and Maya Concepcion of Haverhill, Christia Cornelio of Lawrence and Jackie Chianca of Georgetown.
Performances are in the City Hall auditorium on Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m. Join in on the fun by dressing up in your best 80s garb to have the chance to win a prize. For tickets visit online at tinyurl.com/4fjx22ef.
Pre-registration is required at info@pentucketplayers.org. For more information contact John Buzzell, director, at jnbuz@comcast.net.
Tours at Twilight
HAVERHILL — Tours at Twilight by Haverhill’s Cultural Treasures take place Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A single admission ticket is good for the following eight historic sites: Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum, Tattersall Farm, Whittier Birthplace and Winnekenni Castle.
Adult tickets are $25. Children 17 and under admitted free. Tickets will be honored through the end of October for those who cannot make it to all of the sites in one evening.
Visit each organization’s website for their regular visitation hours and procedures outside the Tours at Twilight hours. Some sites require reservations outside special event times. Visit online at buttonwoods.org; dustondustingarrisonhouse.org; haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org; museumofprinting.org; rocksvilage.org; tattersallfarm.org; whittierbirthplace.org, and winnekenni.com.
For tickets or for more information visit online at tinyurl.com/2r96mxt2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.