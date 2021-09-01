DRACUT — United States Marine Corps veteran Daniel Cotnoir received a long overdue honor Saturday when his wife Lori Cotnoir, members of his family and fellow veterans gathered at the American Legion in Dracut for a Purple Heart pinning ceremony.
The event took place 17 years after Cotnoir was injured in Iraq serving his country while deployed as part of his unit’s mortuary affairs division.
The honor, said Cotnoir, was “humbling,” as he shared the moment with veterans from across the region, joking that for one Saturday afternoon, Dracut’s American Legion Hall was “the safest room in Massachusetts.”
Ceremonially recognized earlier this month when Methuen was designated a Purple Heart city, 49-year-old Cotnoir — who runs Racicot Funeral Home in Dracut — had his own special day planned by his wife last weekend. Cotnoir’s Chief Warrant Officer Ed Williams, his commanding officer from Camp Pendleton, attended the event, along with two-time Vietnam Purple Heart veteran Mike Chouinard and others.
Donald Boulette, Cotnoir’s sergeant when he was a private in the Marines and first got deployed, also attended the ceremony. Cotnoir credits Boulette with helping him see the Purple Heart medal process, which includes a lengthy verification process with the Marines, through to completion.
“If it wasn’t for Donald, I wouldn’t have the Purple Heart today," Cotnoir said. "He’s outstanding and I couldn’t thank him enough."
Previously recognized as 2005’s Marine of the Year, Cotnoir left his family business as a licensed funeral director and embalmer to serve in the Marines.
He was originally fixing weaponry and working as a combat instructor before the Marines put him in charge of mortuary services — going into the battlefield to retrieve his dead brothers and sisters.
“I lovingly say I was ‘volun-told,’” Cotnoir joked of the leadership role he held. “We would fight out onto the battlefield to recover those who were killed, recover those who died, and ... get them ready to fly them back home. It’s a job that most people can’t do, which is the same reason Navy SEALs and special forces are so rare.”
On Sept. 6, 2004, his unit was training its replacements when supervisors asked for volunteers to retrieve lost soldiers along the dangerous outskirts of Fallujah. He went, climbing atop a vehicle with a 50-caliber machine gun in his hands.
“All of a sudden, the side of the road blows up,” he said. “I took debris to the face. Nothing catastrophic, thank God, but I suffered a traumatic brain injury from the blast itself.”
Thankfully, Cotnoir said, no one in his unit was lost that day, or during the mission.
It makes him realize the significance of the Purple Heart medal he received.
“Not everyone has visible injuries but they earned it (the medal) and they need to be recognized,” said Cotnoir.
Receiving his Purple Heart medal the same weekend the body of late Lawrence Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario was flown from Kabul to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware was not lost on Cotnoir.
“Everyone is checking on one another to make sure we’re OK,” Cotnoir said of his fellow area veterans. “To know that there are other people there who understand helps as we see this go down publicly.”
Cotnoir said he watched Rosario’s dignified transfer over the weekend and vowed to assist his fellow Marine’s family in whatever way possible, either through his funeral home, or in spirit as they grieve her loss.
“When I think back upon my tour of duty, we brought back more than 182 Marines killed in action and helped the wounded and injured along the way,” Cotnoir said. “Seventeen years later, you’re very quickly pulled back into that.”
Purple Heart veterans, Cotnoir said, should be celebrated as often as possible.
“The Merrimack Valley has really put their people on the line,” Cotnoir said, recalling the veterans lost to wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan, specifically naming Army Sgt. Pierre Raymond from Lawrence, killed in Iraq in 2005 and Eric Currier, killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
All Purple Heart recipients, Cotnoir said, are just as valued and should be treated as such.
“Sometimes, the last person who got a Purple Heart got killed,” Cotnoir said. “It’s humbling to accept the award for suffering a traumatic brain injury from enemy fire. I’m best friends with someone whose son got killed by sniper fire in Afghanistan. He has a Purple Heart, but it doesn’t diminish mine.”
Those like 25-year-old Rosario, who enlisted when a draft wasn’t in effect, “chose to join the military knowing (death or injury) was a possible outcome and it’s so honorable that it’s hard to fathom letting these people be forgotten because they did it when they knew the risks,” Cotnoir said.
“These men and women put their lives on the line and the American public really needs to acknowledge that there are people willing to risk their lives and freedom for you,” he added.