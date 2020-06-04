Lawrence isn't the only community getting ready for Sunday's protest on Campagnone Common.
Andover, North Andover and Methuen will be providing mutual aid, patrolling outlying neighborhoods of the city while Lawrence police are focused on the activities in and around the park.
In Methuen, Police Chief Joseph Solomon said he is adding cement barriers around the police station in advance of the weekend.
He said that metal fencing was put up in March to close off the parking area because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Signs on the partitions direct people to submit crime reports online.
Cement barriers, put up on Thursday and Friday, are being used to "augment" the metal structures.
"We are trying to make it a little more secure," he said, adding that there is no specific threat against the department.
"Given the general climate we're in, it's precautionary," he said. "We are just making it more secure in preparation of potential issues."
While there is one sanctioned protest rally in Lawrence scheduled for 2 p.m., chatter on social media indicates that there may be another, non-sanctioned protest starting at 6 p.m.
Solomon said no other Methuen facilities were being secured at this time.
The Lawrence Police Department may also place security barriers around its station, according to Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.
"We are taking a number of steps including partnering with local, state and federal agencies," he said. "The situation is always changing. We are getting information from a lot of sources including the community."
In Andover, police spokesman Lt. Eddie Guy said the department was not putting up any barriers, but that Andover police would be providing mutual aid.
"Lawrence police will be focused on demonstrators on the Common and our mission will be to patrol sections of Lawrence where officers from Lawrence would typically patrol," Guy said. "So we will be helping with that."
He said Andover was "not expecting any spillover" from the protests in Lawrence.
Lt. E.J. Foulds, spokesman for the North Andover police department, said officers from that town will "show police presence" at all the highway ramps leading into the city and will also be patrolling South Lawrence.
"We will be monitoring the entrances to the city," Foulds said. "We'll be there as a presence. If anyone comes into the city with not the best of intentions, they will see the police presence and hopefully think otherwise."
He added that North Andover police could go to the rally to help Lawrence police if things escalate.
"If they needed our help, we'd go in," he said. "Whatever Lawrence needs for support. We all just want to make sure the rally is peaceful and get the message out that people just have to behave and stay within the law."