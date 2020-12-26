Merrimack Valley Quilters donate handmade work for local foster children 

Foster kids across the Merrimack Valley are getting some handmade quilts to snuggle up in.
Members of the Merrimack Valley Quilters Guild recently donated 81 "beautiful and unique" quilts to Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, a nonprofit that supports foster children living throughout the region.
The quilters guild also donated 58 personal pillowcases and 2 decorated pillows to Larry Giordano of Methuen, who is founder and president of Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley.
Giordano stressed how important it is for foster kids to know that there are people in the community with support them.
"A personal gift such as these quilts will surely help our kids feel your love and support," he said.
Giordano initially met with the quilters guild in November 2019, at its annual meeting, to discuss the mission of Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, he said. At the time, the guild said they would make quilts to donate a year later to foster kids.
Since then, the quilters were hard at work creating "one of a kind quilts" in all sizes for the foster kids, he said.
Beverly Valle, vice president of the quilters guild, and members Betty Hastings and Stacey Caruso, delivered the quilts, pillowcases and pillows to Giordano in late November.
Foster kids plans to "gift" the quilts to children starting early 2021, possibly around Valentine's Day, Giordano said.
More information about Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley can be accessed at fosterkidsmv.org.
The Merrimack Valley Quilters Guild was formed in 1980 for the purpose of encouraging and developing the art of quilting. Members come from all age groups and live in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire towns in the Merrimack Valley. The guild's website can be accessed at mvquilters.org.
