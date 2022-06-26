ANDOVER — Hours after Roe V. Wade was struck down, dozens gathered in Shawsheen Square to protest the ruling.
Protesters lined the road and were met with honks as they waved. Their signs carried messages like: “My Body My Choice.”
The crowd took form Friday evening and quickly grew from a handful to dozens of people.
The protest drew members from community organizations like Andover Indivisible and the Andover Area Solidarity, and was attended by people from throughout the Merrimack Valley.
Claudia Richards, a member of Andover indivisible and an Andover resident described her reaction to hearing the news as “horrified” and “feeling helpless.”
Richards said the point of the protest was to both bring the community together and to get out the message that, “women’s reproductive rights are human rights.”
Kenna Luguri was at the protest with her two-year-old daughter.
“I have always been passionate about women’s rights, but certainly when you become a mom you become a lot more aware of the struggles people go through in their pregnancies and the complications that can arise,” said Luguri.
“I think a lot of people were just gutted, myself included,” she said. “Across America this isn’t something Americans support.”
Maura Bragg was also at the protest with her daughter.
“I always believe that everybody should have the choice to do what they want to do, and I want my daughter to have that choice,” said Bragg, adding that the decision made her worried about the future.
“This is just the start and it is all going to go downhill from here,” said Bragg. “So many states are all ready to go looking at bans.”
Bragg is also worried about people losing access to birth control or the rolling back of same-sex marriage laws.
Massachusetts state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, was at the protest as well, saying that seeing the community gathered brought about mixed feelings.
“I feel encouraged to see so many people, but at the same time I am just so baffled as to why do we have to be out here, all the time, every day to try to fight and preserve freedoms that we thought were established,” said Nguyen.
