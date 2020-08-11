Hundreds of teachers from across the region are endorsing remote learning to start the school year.
The announcement by Merrimack Valley Educators United, a coalition of local teachers unions, comes as many Merrimack Valley school districts hope to adopt a hybrid schedule which includes some days of in-school learning.
The divide over in-person and remote learning practices comes as COVID-19 remains an issue, including in the city of Lawrence, which has some of the highest infection levels in the state.
“The safe return to learning in September must be guided by science — not by a school calendar. Learning must resume by starting school fully remote before moving to hybrid models, only when buildings are safe, and eventually to 100% in-person, including an eventual end to remote learning for all when COVID-19 is considered no longer a substantial public health threat,” according to the statement, which was voted on Monday night and shared on social media Tuesday morning.
Teachers unions from Amesbury, Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover, Pentucket regional school district and Tewksbury all endorsed the statement.
In Lawrence, teachers union members on Tuesday held another demonstration in response to Lawrence’s proposed school reopening plans. The teachers, wearing masks and socially distanced, met near City Hall.
Last Wednesday, union members held a similar protest in regard to the plans outside the Parthum School.
Lawrence’s plans, which include a hybrid model, are expected to be voted on Wednesday evening. However, the 1,300 members of the Lawrence Teachers Union say they are eager to return to school but oppose an in-school learning plan for health and safety reasons.
Andover, Haverhill and North Andover have hybrid plans to start the school year, while Methuen endorsed a remote start.
In the coalition’s statement, teachers said “our buildings do not yet meet the adequate health and safety standards needed to return to classrooms and campuses.”
“While a pandemic has raged and spread throughout our communities these past several months, our local and state officials have so far failed to make the investments and infrastructure improvements necessary to ensure a safe return to school,” the statement read.
The teachers said they cannot be “complicit in rushing educators or students back into unsafe buildings that will inevitably result in educators, students, or their families becoming ill and dying.”
“The risks are too great for a business-as-usual approach. While we look forward to returning to safe buildings some day, we know that day is not yet here. The chance that even one educator or child could become sick and die from an avoidable exposure is a chance we refuse to take. Even one death is too many,” according to the statement.