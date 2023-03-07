METHUEN — Acting Mayor D.J. Beauregard told fellow councilors Monday night that he has continued to stay in touch with Mayor Neil Perry — hospitalized three weeks ago with an undisclosed illness — and had long-awaited news to share on his behalf.
"On behalf of Mayor Perry, I am thrilled to share the outstanding news that we've waited roughly five years to share," Beauregard said.
He then quoted an email from Fiscal Stability Officer Sean Cronin, who was appointed by the state in 2018 to oversee Methuen's finances, after the school department went $3.8 million over its budget.
"The city's deficit is gone," Beauregard said. "The city of Methuen is in, literally, not figuratively, the best financial shape ever."
Cronin, who sent the email earlier Monday, also said that he would no longer be conducting oversight of the city's finances now that the city's debt was eliminated, Beauregard said.
That was accomplished with $2.5 million in free cash funds that the City Council voted in January to use for paying off a loan, which in turn erased the deficit from 2018.
"I want to mention that, although Mr. Cronin is no longer serving as our fiscal stability officer, this doesn't mean that he's no longer available to answer any questions we may have or provide guidance when necessary," Beauregard said. "We all have his contact info and expect to stay in touch."
Beauregard said that Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey, whose role was also required by the state as a condition for guaranteeing Methuen's loan, will remain.
"This is going to give us the opportunity to safeguard the success going forward," Beauregard said.
Regarding Perry's health, Beauregard shared, "he's getting a little better each day, and I know how grateful he is for the thoughts and well wishes of the people in our community."
