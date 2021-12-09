METHUEN — Neighbors on Wheeler Street who have long dealt with heavy truck traffic as pedestrians and bicyclists try to navigate a sidewalk-free walkway will soon see relief after city councilors agreed to ban commercial vehicles from the area.
Councilors voted 8-0 on Monday night to institute the ban following an impassioned plea from residents of Regency, an age 55-and-over condominium and townhouse complex bordering Wheeler and Lowell streets. Councilor Mike Simard was unable to attend the meeting.
The ban, which prohibits trucks with a capacity of more than 2½ tons from traveling on Wheeler Street at the intersection of Wheeler and Lowell streets to Wheeler Road, already has received the green light from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. It will be formally implemented by the Police Department.
Susan Infantine of 6 Hartshorne Way spoke on behalf of her neighbors, who packed the Great Hall of the Searles Building for a public hearing held before the council voted.
“The many dangers posed by the extremely large volume of trucks on Wheeler Street has been a matter of great concern to the residents of Regency and our neighbors since the 2010 invasion from Dracut of these hundreds of trucks per day,” Infantine said. “We deserve to be safe on our Methuen roadways every day.”
She described Wheeler Street as a “narrow winding road, without sidewalks, that is frequented daily by pedestrians, bicycles, school buses and passenger vehicle traffic.”
Neighbors argued that most of the traffic is from trucks taking a shortcut to Brox Industries, a Dracut-based asphalt plant and quarry at 1476 Methuen St.
Company hours are 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, according to the Brox website. The company is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays during the summer. The plant is expected to begin its winter hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays starting Jan. 3.
Councilor D.J. Beauregard advocated for improving safety measures by banning heavy trucks on Wheeler Street during a hearing on the issue in November.
“We have what effectively amounts to a special access road in Methuen that leads to a business in Dracut,” Beauregard said. “How many Methuen residents take a trip to the quarry on their way to the grocery store? It’s putting people’s lives in danger.”
The ban will take effect 30 days from the City Council’s vote, according to police Chief Scott McNamara.
McNamara said the Police Department plans to visit local businesses, including Brox, to inform them of the ban and ask that they notify drivers and subcontractors.
The department is also working with the Department of Public Works to install signs, including an electronic sign that would notify drivers in advance of the impending change.
Police officers are expected to monitor the area for violations when the ban goes into effect, McNamara said.