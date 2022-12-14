METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry has apologized to residents who received an automated call Wednesday at 1:30 a.m. that informed them about the weather.
"Please be assured that this was a mistake, and the notification was not intended to go out at that time," Perry said in a statement.
The city recently adopted the new phone system to inform people about road closures, snow days and other local events.
But calls are only supposed to be sent after 8 p.m. when there is an emergency, which wasn't the case on Wednesday.
"We understand that receiving notification about a potential weather event can cause concern and we apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused," Perry said.
The problem that resulted in the call has been identified and corrected, the mayor said, which "will prevent it from happening in the future."
Perry also urged people not to opt out of the call system because "there may be important information that will be shared."
