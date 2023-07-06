METHUEN — It is summer time, and children are out of school, leaving them and their parents struggling to find something to do.
The Methuen Arlington Neighborhood group is providing the solution: a summer Parks and Recreation Program.
“This is a good thing to keep the kids busy during the summer,” said Ruthnora Estes, assistant director. “In the summer we don’t want them to get lost.”
Children and teens seven years and up are welcome to join at the Tenney Street Park, at 141 Tenney St., for free Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program started up for the summer on Wednesday and will continue through Aug. 25.
Estes said that people throughout Methuen and surrounding areas come to the Tenney Street Park each day. She added that up to 150 children come on a given day.
“They can get out and be social,” Estes said. “During the pandemic, we lost that.”
The program allows children to play at the park, on the swings, at the water fountain feature and on the basketball courts. Throughout the summer they will also enjoy arts and crafts, yoga, karate and other sports.
The Methuen Arlington Neighborhood group will also host field trips to places such as a Boston Cruise, a day at JayGees and a WooSox game. Other programs and organizations will come to the park to host events.
About 30 youth workers mentor the children and supervise in addition to Estes. A lot of them had come to Tenney Street Playground during their summer breaks growing up as well. Estes said that the mentors are able to help gear the children toward positive summer behaviors as well as act as role models for them throughout the year.
Each day, the children are able to receive two free meals through Summer Eats. No I.D. or sign-up is needed.
The meals are sponsored by Project Bread as well as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“No student should go hungry just because school is out for the summer. With the Summer Eats program, we can ensure Massachusetts students remain healthy and growing by providing access to nutritious meals year-round,” Secretary of Education Patrick A. Tutwiler said in a press release. “We’re grateful to all the sponsors who have helped with this initiative in the past, and we encourage more to join us this year.”
The Tenney Street Playground program offers a breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to noon each day.
“No-cost meals for children are a critical support for families and communities when school is out,” Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said in a press release. “Summer Eats is an important part of DESE’s work during the summer months, but we can’t do it without community partners.”
On the 5th, dozens of apples were delivered for the children as well as sandwiches for lunch.
“A lot of parents don’t have those necessities at home, food-wise,” Estes said. “At least we know that they’re getting the two meals here at the park. That kind of alleviates some stress from the parents.”
Estes also said that now, due to the program having taken place for 31 years, a lot of the parents, who are dropping off their children now for the camp, had previously taken part in the activities themselves.
“We’ve been here for 31 years. I think we’ve done pretty good,” Estes said, “It keeps the kids busy. It keeps them out of trouble or being on video games all day. We just want to get that social aspect and the mental health.”
