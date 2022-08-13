METHUEN — The city recently received a state grant for $392,659 to pay for traffic safety improvements along the half-mile section of lower Broadway, between Park Street and the Lawrence line.
Upgrades included in the Lower Broadway Pedestrian and Transit Improvements Project will include the installation of three in-lane bus stops and transit shelters, sidewalks, traffic islands and rectangular rapid flashing beacons.
City Council Chairman DJ Beauregard said the improvements will be particularly beneficial to residents in the Arlington neighborhood.
“The key is to make our roads safer for both pedestrians and drivers,” he said. “Upgrades like these will do exactly that. I applaud the administration for working so hard to identify and secure new grant opportunities.”
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro said traffic safety along Lower Broadway has become a “grave concern.”
“While there’s much more work to do on the rest of Broadway, these improvements will make a real difference in protecting lives along Rt. 28,” she said. “This funding brings Methuen another step closer to pedestrian safety on Broadway.”
The grant represents 85% of the city’s original request of $464,052.
Methuen was one of 138 communities to receive funding from the fourth round of awards from the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program.
Gov. Charlie Baker said this round, valued at $16.4 million, represented the greatest funding amount since the program was launched in June 2020.
“Our Shared Streets and Spaces grant program is just one of the many municipal grant programs that has demonstrated what we can accomplish by working together with our partners at the local level,” he said. “We are glad to be funding projects that reduce vehicular speeds and provide safe mobility for children, for seniors, to public transportation, housing, and to open space and parks.”
In addition, 31% of the communities that received grants are first-time recipients.
“We’ve been proud to award a total of $50 million dollars in grant funding to cities and towns to facilitate 494 projects since launching Shared Streets and Spaces,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. “We are pleased to partner with local leaders to create safer and more connected cities and towns.”
Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said speeding continues to be one of the leading causes of car crashes.
“Safety and driving at appropriate speeds has never been so important,” he said. “Many of the projects funded in this grant round will make our streets safer for everyone, whether they are walking, bicycling, taking public transportation or driving.”
