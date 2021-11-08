METHUEN — The city is taking its first steps to transition out of the current trash and recycling contract and, as Mayor Neil Perry said Thursday night, “improve the overall condition of the city ... and maintain some economic balance.”
A public hearing that included members of the City Council, Perry and Methuen’s Environmental Planner/Energy Manager Joe Cosgrove took place Thursday at City Hall, allowing residents to voice their concerns about the existing providers.
Peabody-based JRM, which has done business with the city since 2018, signed its new contract for $1,540,000 plus $84 per ton. E.L. Harvey’s contract for fiscal year 2022 to take care of recycling collection and processing is $532,264 plus $45 per ton, according to Cosgrove.
Thursday’s hearing was the first step in exploring options for how to handle the city’s trash and recycling once those contracts expire, Perry said.
“One thing we can all sit back and talk about is that we’ve been unhappy about our trash and recycling….We need to make a common sense decision about our trash and recycling with the public and in so doing understand the costs associated with it,” the mayor explained. “What we’re trying to do is improve the overall condition of the city and the trash pickup for all our residents and also maintain some economic balance.”
According to Cosgrove, Methuen has the highest trash tonnage generated per household served in the entire state. The city is the second lowest in terms of recycling statewide. Trash tonnage has increased 19% in the last 10 years, while recycling has decreased 10% over the last 10 years. Costs, on the other hand, have increased 52.9% for trash and 154.7% for recycling over the last decade, Cosgrove said.
“We’re not getting any benefit from that as a community. We pay a processing fee and don’t get any of that money back,” he explained, adding that 14,754 households are served by the city’s trash program. “We’re at the top of the (trash disposal) list and that’s not where we want to be. That’s a substantial amount of money that could go into the city coffers.”
If Methuen were able to divert 30% of its trash into recycling, Cosgrove said, the city would be able to save at least $226,000.
Cosgrove and Perry pledged to incorporate the feedback of several residents who spoke and submitted letters to be read during the public hearing.
Major issues raised included requests for the transfer station to have more accessible hours, including on weekends, requests to make recycling pickups weekly and concerns over illegal dumping.
Residents, including Aaron DiGloria, spoke on the importance of enforcing recycling in an effort to reduce trash.
“The big problem with trash overflow in my opinion is multi-families, giving a landlord the opportunity to get rid of an entire apartment on the curb when a tenant moves out,” DiGloria, a member of the city’s Trash Talks committee, wrote in a letter read at the meeting. “If we go automated, what happens to the overflow that is not controlled now, like in school parking lots, as well as our beautiful Forest Lake, our parks, fields and heavily wooded areas?”
Recycling is not currently mandatory in Methuen.
Lowell Boulevard resident Ed Johnson, who spoke out against automating trash previously, submitted a letter raising concerns over illegal dumping.
“Trash pickup is essentially the only city service I use for the tax dollars spent,” Johnson said, adding that he keeps a barrel on his dock near the Merrimack River to pick up trash that floats up before disposing of it. “If we go to an automated/regulated system, I will be forced to stop collecting river trash. Please keep in mind, the Merrimack River is our drinking water source.”
Pat Bower, Department of Public Works director countered Johnson’s argument about illegal dumping.
“The unfortunate thing is that you hear things like, ‘If we raise the fees, it will create illegal dumping,’ but I don’t think we can operate that way,” Bower said. “We can’t live in fear that doing the right thing economically is going to generate some illegal dumping or extra work in the field. I think we have to do what’s right and react or respond to that.”