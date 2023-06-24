METHUEN—Mayor Perry got most but not all of what he asked for in the city’s next budget.
Perry asked to increase spending for Methuen Public Schools by $8.7 million — $8 million of which will be paid for by Chapter 70 funds, the state’s main source of assistance for local school districts.
Perry also asked to increase funding for public safety by $1.4 million, while maintaining outlays for most city departments at the same level as last year. Public Works, one of the few departments to see an increase in its budget, will receive an additional $760,000.
The total of $200.3 million that the mayor requested represents an additional $15.2 million over last year’s budget of $185.1, or an 8.3 percent increase. Fifty-five percent of the budget is funded by property taxes.
“All of this occurs in a highly inflationary period wherein the cost of many items — fuel, oil, salt, sand, wood, energy, to name but a few— have doubled or more,” Perry said. “This budget continues to take into account those costs as they continue their inflationary spirals into fiscal year 2024.”
But some adjustments were made by the City Council in its review of the budget last week, which eventually passed, 7-2.
“We cut $350,000 out of the schools’ budget,” said Vice Chair Joel Faretra. “That’s offset by state funding for the students at Days Inn, so there’s not less going into the schools, but $350,000 less burden on the taxpayers.”
The students at Days Inn belong to families that are dealing with homelessness and began arriving in Methuen last October, after being relocated by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
Aside from the schools, there were also $215,000 in cuts “on the city side,” Faretra said, where positions that were eliminated can be restored if the need arises.
“A little over half a million was cut out of the budget from what the mayor proposed,” Faretra said.
But he, along with Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro, still voted “no” when the Council had finished its review.
“I felt there were more cuts that could have been done,” Faretra said.
The budget includes payments that the city is responsible for making, such as an additional $970,000 to Greater Lawrence Vocational School, and an increase of $771,000 to the retirement system.
“This year’s budget once again reflects a balance of continuing to provide and, in many cases, expand services that benefit the residents of the City of Methuen despite the workforce challenges facing all municipalities, while maintaining our fiscally conservative approach and attempting to minimize the burden on the taxpayer,” Perry said.
