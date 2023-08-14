METHUEN — The new administration/early education building in Methuen is almost ready to welcome students and families at the start of the school year.
The Central Office building moved to 9 Branch St. on June 26.
“It’s really good to be able to have the kids in the building,” Superintendent Brandi Kwong said. “It’s so much more effective (with everyone in one place).”
This was not the first time the Methuen Public School District faced a major move. About 10 years ago, the ninth grade was relocated to the Central School Building while the high school was renovated. The Central Office was at the Police Station then.
The Branch Street building, which includes lots of windows and open space, is able to house 20 preschool classrooms. During the 2023-24 school year 15 of them will be in use. Kwong said that the additional five rooms will allow for growth within the district.
“The whole point of this building was that it also gives us room to grow,” Kwong said. “Even with preschool, my first year we started with eight. Now we’re opening with 15, almost doubled in five years.”
Classrooms are broken into three categories: integrated, integrated/intensive and intensive.
“Beth Thomas is the director for special education here for preschool, and she really did an incredible job of assigning the rooms based on program,” Kwong said.
Cubbies and storage units were installed in classrooms, but everything else was pretty much already there. Prior to the building becoming the home to the administration and early education groups, it hosted CREST Collaborative, which provides private school services for exceptional learners.
“It was used as a school, so for us it was a cosmetic turnkey,” Kwong said. “We had to paint and wax the floors and then we had to add the materials. Super easy.”
Previous to CREST, the building was a medical office, according to Kwong. This leads to there being plenty of bathrooms. In some of the classrooms, the bathrooms are directly in the room.
Most furniture, like play stations, came from previous schools. The preschools were moved from the grammar schools in Methuen.
“We needed space for more support staff in the grammar schools,” Kwong said. “I was running out of space, and a lot of that was exacerbated with the pandemic because the demographic of kids had changed.”
The Methuen school district has seen an increase in English-as-a-second-language learners over the past few years. In the 2017-18 school year, 26.3% of the population of the Methuen Public Schools did not speak English as their first language. That statistic grew to 30.9% during the 2022-23 school year.
“It’s nothing like we’ve ever seen in the 21 years I’ve been here,” Kwong said. “There’s a lot of growth that’s happening, and not necessarily because we’re over 7,000 kids but growth in what the kids need.”
Kwong said the occupational therapists are going to build a race track-like structure for the children to ride around.
Outside is another play area for the students. The playground is fenced in, unlike at any of the other Methuen schools. Kwong said that the teachers requested that the space stays as grass at least for the first year, allowing for students to run, throw balls, and enjoy the space together.
The classrooms are on the second floor and basement. On the first floor is the staff working area, family enrollment center, community programming for after-school services, testing areas and other administrative offices.
Kwong said she wants to work with photography students to get new images of all of the Methuen schools to place them in the entrance hallway.
The first floor is also where the students will eat. The cafeteria has a large kitchen attached as well. Kwong said that some of the staff may come from other Methuen schools where they are no longer needed. A manager, however, was hired specifically for the location.
The Branch Street school also houses the transitions program, with pre-vocational and vocational instruction for 18- to 20-year-olds. The program was previously held in the high school, but Kwong said that since they are not high schoolers any longer and the training is meant to transition the group to working, the location is better.
“There’s going to be a lot of opportunity for them here, we’re hoping, to even work a little more with the cafeteria and do a little more work with them or really to mentor the students, which we’re excited about,” Kwong said. “Just from here, there’s going to be more opportunities for them in work-related job sites.”
Two teaching and support staff will join the transition students.
Teachers will come into the Branch Street building next week to finish setting up for the students to arrive in September.
“It’s exciting,” Kwong said. “It’s all coming together.”
