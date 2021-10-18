METHUEN — The Methuen Police Department’s C.A.R.E.S. addiction services program will not factor into Monday night’s City Council vote to determine the future of the Inspectional Services and Economic and Community Development Departments, city officials said Thursday.
The decision to remove the C.A.R.E.S. piece from the reorganization puzzle comes after nearly a month of back-and-forth discussions by stakeholders including Mayor Neil Perry, police Chief Scott McNamara, councilors and others. Conversations largely centered around who oversees the C.A.R.E.S. program’s two civilian employees — Colleen “Cole” Welch Caffrey and Jacque Ingersoll — and where the program would be housed.
C.A.R.E.S. is an acronym for Community Addiction Resources Engagement Services. Founded in 2014, C.A.R.E.S. offers services to people with substance-use disorders identified through the Police Department. Welch Caffrey and Ingersoll team up with officers going on overdose calls, then follow up after incidents to help people secure treatment and other resources.
In June, Perry proposed splitting the inspectional services division and the community development group so the city’s health and business efforts could be streamlined. According to Methuen’s charter, the council must act within 90 days of his proposal.
Monday’s vote on the reorganization satisfies the 90-day deadline, Perry said.
By pausing the C.A.R.E.S. element of the reorganization, the mayor said, the city can move forward and take more of an active role in streamlining health and business efforts in Methuen, which was always his intended goal.
“The primary reason (for the reorganization proposal) was to make sure we had an emphasized focus on public health and economic development, as other cities do,” Perry said. “Methuen is 86% residential and 14% business and we have to do better than that. That’s the bottom line.”
A proposal put forth by Inspectional Services Director Felix Zemel has the new inspections division consisting of building and health inspectors as it does now, while the public health sector includes the public health nurse, an epidemiologist and other personnel specifically related to that sector.
Originally Zemel proposed that the C.A.R.E.S. program would be rolled up into the new health division.
On Sept. 20, councilors tabled a vote on the proposal so that McNamara and incoming Director of Economic and Community Development Jack Wilson could offer feedback. McNamara and Wilson consulted with the mayor, Perry said, and the decision was to remove the C.A.R.E.S. portion from the potential reorganization.
When councilors meet again on Monday, they will vote on the reorganization proposal without the C.A.R.E.S. element included.
The mayor said he is pleased the issue will be put on hold for the time being, calling the recent back-and-forth a “political battle” that didn’t need to be waged.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ While I don’t disagree with that, it doesn’t mean we can’t do better,” Perry said. “They’re the same people who would say we have to do more. I think it became a bit of a political battle when it didn’t have to.”
McNamara echoed the mayor’s statements and said he looks forward to improving the C.A.R.E.S. program to maximize reach and serve as many residents as possible.
“I have heard concerns that residents, particularly residents from underrepresented groups, may feel uncomfortable coming to the police station,” McNamara said of feedback referencing residents who may not wish to seek addiction help from the police at the police station.
“Even if that were true, I’m not ready to run up the white flag during my first full week in office. Instead, what that suggests to me is perhaps we need to work harder,” he added. “The Methuen Police Department must be a place where every resident not only feels comfortable but also feels valued, supported, and respected. We will do everything in our power to achieve that end.”
The Methuen City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Searles Building of City Hall, 41 Pleasant St. to vote on the reorganization. The meeting will also be aired locally on Methuen cable TV Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 32. A live stream of the meeting is available at www.methuentv.org/methuen-government-tv-live-stream/.