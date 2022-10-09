METHUEN — Methuen celebrated its diversity Saturday, with the 2nd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.
The festival, which began last year, featured dance performances, music, free food and games.
“Our city is so racially diverse,” said Methuen City Councilor Eunice Zeigler.
“Over 30% of our population is of Latin American descent, so this is a way to bring the community together to really celebrate that and celebrate that which makes us such a great, unified city.”
Zeigler said performances included a Peruvian dance and a band playing salsa and merengue music.
Merengue is a style of music and dance that originated from the Dominican Republic.
“It’s a great opportunity for folks to get exposure to these different cultural art forms, that they might not have seen before,” Zeigler said.
Omar Velez, who was there with his wife, Ayeska Velez, said it was nice to see the kids learning about tradition.
“You can see the different cultures,” added Ayeska Velez.
“We bought some candles, got some food,” said Bernard Rosario, another attendee. “It’s a relaxing event.”
Ariel Ogando heard about the event through the library.
“We’re Dominican but it is good to see the nationalities performing,” Ogando said.
Ogando also noticed that the kids seemed to be enjoying the festival.
Hispanic Heritage Month is nationally celebrated from Sept. to 15 to Oct. 15.
