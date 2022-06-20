METHUEN — Last year, Juneteenth became a national holiday. This year on June 18, Methuen Memorial Music Hall was filled with the sound of passionate speeches and music.
“We are living in tumultuous times,” said the Rev. Nathaniel Burnes, who talked about the need for unity and positive change. “Why can it not begin in Methuen?”
Mayor Neil Perry spoke about the need to push back against racism.
“Children are not born to recognize differences,” Perry said. “We have got to do better because of them.”
“It only takes a small group of people to create change,” City Councilor Eunice Ziegler said.
In between the speeches was music by a group of students called Community Strings and a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara talked about how his department is trying to earn the trust of the community and better represent it.
Among the crowd was Tim Little, who was there with his family.
“I have been celebrating it for the last 15 years,” Little said. “Its kind of historic and I want to be a part of it.” Little said he was excited and relieved when Juneteenth became a national holiday.
“It was kind of a fight to get it to a national holiday,” Little said.
Yamet Bernabel was there with her family and her two children, who were part of Community Strings.
“I know that Juneteenth is a very important holiday especially because of so many years of slavery,” Bernabel said. “I just think that it is important to bring celebrations like this, given the fact that this is a country with so much diversity and still so much pain.”
