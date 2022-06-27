METHUEN — For the second year, city officials joined the local LGBTQIA+ community to raise the Pride Flag high above Pleasant Street in front of City Hall.
During the ceremony Wednesday, Sandy Almonte, the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, said the nation’s LGBTQIA+ community has not wavered despite ongoing harassment, which on some occasions has turned deadly.
“They are some of our most fearless leaders,” she said. “The City of Methuen is sending a message: Everyone is welcome.”
Mayor Neil Perry said he has family members who are openly gay.
“They’re no different than you or I,” he said, adding that noticeable progress has been made in promoting equality for the LGBTQIA+ community. “What began during the '60s has expanded. It is important for the City of Methuen to join in the recognition of the struggle of the LGBTQIA+ community. We are committed to ensuring that the LGBTQIA+ community feels safe, accepted and welcome. Our goal is a more inclusive and accessible Methuen for all.”
First celebrated in June 1970, Pride Month recognizes the anniversary of the rioting that raged for six days in New York City’s Greenwich Village beginning on June 28, 1969.
Violence erupted when police raided the Stonewall Inn, which was a safe haven for LGBTQIA+ individuals. At the time, New York City establishments risked being shut down for having gay patrons or gay employees.
Activist Marsha P. Johnson could no longer tolerate the persecution of New York’s LGBTQIA+ community. In response, she became one of the primary instigators of the rioting, thus starting a movement toward ending prejudice against the LGBTQIA+ community.
