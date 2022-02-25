METHUEN — A father and son, each in their own urn, sat side by side last month at a Dracut funeral home. Their deaths were just 16 days apart, both attributed by doctors to complications from COVID-19.
Ralph Jordan III, 51, was first, followed by his 72-year-old namesake.
The Jordans are among 215 Methuen residents to date killed by the virus, according to city records. A ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, is intended to honor each.
In-step with statewide action, Methuen city councilors unanimously agreed last year to designate a “COVID-19 Memorial Day.”
Then, councilors joined with victims’ family members, public officials, dignitaries and survivors for an inaugural ceremony. At the time there were 71 pandemic deaths in the city.
“Two years into this and people dying, you still never think of your family getting hit,” said Gloria Jordan, who mourned her husband and son at the one funeral.
She plans to attend Tuesday’s ceremony with some of her five remaining children.
The family was honest in writing each obituary: The virus took from them quickly. The younger Jordan’s death was sudden. His dad fought for two weeks.
Despite the shock, each man is remembered for a life well lived.
Jordan Jr. enjoyed bicycling, and was known to ride from Lawrence or Methuen to beaches as far as Cape Ann and Gloucester, his family says. He also enjoyed weightlifting, kayaking and camping.
“He was 72, but he had more good years in him,” said his daughter, Sharon Jordan. “Both of them should have had more time left.”
Her brother was an avid New England sports fan and enjoyed watching games on television or attending them live. He inherited from their dad a love of outdoor activities — camping, kayaking and fishing.
He had no children of his own, but his family describes him as a beloved uncle to 12 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews.
City residents who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and would like to share memories or photos during the March 1 ceremony are asked to contact the mayor’s office at 978-983-8505.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at 90 Hampshire Street. It will include an honor guard presentation, remarks from Mayor Neil Perry, a moment of silence and more.
All members of the public are welcome to attend.