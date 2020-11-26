METHUEN — Three children who were reported missing are home safe for Thanksgiving, police Chief Joe Solomon said.
Methuen police asked for the public's help after Bella Vargas, 9, Julian Liranzo, 10, and Dominic Vargas, 13, were reported missing by relatives Tuesday night. They were reunited with those family members late Wednesday night, he said.
Solomon said Wednesday that the children were likely with family members they were not authorized to be with. He said that the children were not believed to be in danger.
"They were found safe with family members that we expected them to be with but were unauthorized to be with," Solomon said. "We want to thank everyone for spreading the word and getting them home."