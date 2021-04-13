METHUEN — In a blow to City Council Chairman Steve Saba, a resolution that would have created a new committee to oversee the spending of millions in federal COVID-19 relief money was narrowly defeated last week on a 5-4 vote.
Saba, along with councilors Jessica Finocchiaro and Mike Simard, had proposed creating a special sub-committee "to establish guidelines and policies for the disbursement of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021."
But some councilors took umbrage at the idea of having a new committee that would essentially be usurping the power of the Finance Committee.
Councilor Joel Faretra proposed an amendment to the resolution, inserting the words "Finance Committee" wherever it referred to the new subcommittee, insuring that all oversight of the federal money would be reviewed by the existing committee instead. His motion was seconded by Councilor James McCarty.
"I feel like we are recreating the wheel," said Faretra. "Instead of creating a special subcommittee, let's (task) the Finance Committee with determining how the federal money can be used."
The council voted 5-4 in favor of having the Finance Committee review the regulations on how the money can be used and make recommendations to the full council. Those voting for the amended language were councilors McCarty, Faretra, Allison Saffie, Eunice Zeigler and D.J. Beauregard.
Voting against it were councilors Saba, Simard, Finocchiaro and Nicholas DiZoglio.
The city was initially granted $14 million in federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. After an outcry from local, state and federal lawmakers, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Methuen would be one of four communities in the state to split an additional $100 million after those communities came up short.
It's unclear exactly how much money the city might receive.
In general, the money can be used by cities and towns to make up for any revenue lost as a result of COVID-19 and also be used as aid for households, small businesses, nonprofits and industries such as tourism and hospitality. It can also be used for investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. The money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
Saba said he proposed the new committee to study the regulations attached to the aid and figure out how the money can be spent.
But Mayor Neil Perry and members of the council thought that was overstepping the council's responsibilities.
"We don't know how much money we are getting and we don't know the conditions," Perry said. "I don't know if the City Council can vote to give themselves authority that's not in the charter."
After the vote, McCarty thanked the councilors, saying that it showed "confidence in the Finance Committee's ability on this project. The reason why we have committees is so they can look at things more in-depth."
He and others noted that the committee would not act unilaterally but must bring their findings back to the full council.
Zeigler, a member of the Finance Committee, said she felt the information should go through the committee.
"This will ensure the council is apprised of everything we discuss," she said, adding that "committee meetings are completely open."
She said meetings by the Finance Committee should be followed by the entire council holding a public workshop so residents can ask questions and know what's going on and where the money is going.
DiZoglio disagreed, saying the Finance Committee would be holding a lot of meetings about the city budget and would not have the time to investigate "where this money should be going. It should be oversight of the council as a whole."
Beauregard, who chairs the Finance Committee, said, "We can never have too much oversight in the city of Methuen."
The amended resolution passed 9-0. The Finance Committee must report back to the full council by June 3.