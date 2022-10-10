METHUEN — Under the guidance of three city councilors, 11 upperclassmen from Methuen High School recently began tackling issues such as promoting youth involvement and civic engagement as well as establishing a diverse student voice in Methuen.
“Diversity is definitely a top priority,” said Salma Boulal, a member of the City Council’s Youth Action Committee, during its opening meeting Oct. 6.
The committee is led by Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro.
Student member Calysa Alba called attention to the high school’s administration.
“Our administration is pretty good, but there are some things that could’ve been resolved differently,” she said.
Although she knows other students who feel the same way, not all of them know how to effectively communicate their concerns.
“That’s definitely a main priority for us,” said Alba.
Member Callie Delano shared a roadblock she faced during the 2021-2022 school year.
“After winter break, COVID numbers shot through the roof and so many students were afraid to go back to school,” she said.
Therefore, she wanted to make school officials aware of what was happening.
“Every email that I sent to any School Committee member, any administrator was left unanswered,” she said. “We’ve been ignored by the administration.”
Member Matthew Torres said he views his fellow members as “cogs in a machine.”
“That machine symbolizes activism,” he said. “All of us are willing to do the same thing. Community and unity are really key. It’ll be our mission to have a safe space.”
Regarding student leadership positions, the committee steered away from having a student chairperson and vice chairperson. Rather than a hierarchy, the members agreed to use their strengths to establish individual roles and subcommittees.
Having noticed that the membership is primarily comprised of seniors, Central District Councilor Joel Faretra suggested having a subcommittee for recruitment and retention of underclassmen.
“This group seems senior heavy,” he said. “That way, when you guys move on to whatever’s next in your lives, there’s another group of students ready to fill in.”
However, West District Councilor Allison Saffie cautioned against having an abundance of subcommittees, particularly when more students are likely to join the committee.
“If we’re doing too many subcommittees it might get entangled,” she said.
