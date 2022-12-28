METHUEN — The city council recently voted 8 to 1 to appoint four members of the Methuen Police Department to positions as deputy chief, captain, lieutenant and sergeant.
But when the council then turned to discussion of a contract for Randy Haggar, who is currently a captain and was appointed to the newly created position of deputy chief, councilor James McCarty used a charter objection to force his colleagues to postpone a vote until their meeting on Jan. 3.
“I think that we have to get a better deal for the city,” McCarty said.
Methuen’s Home Rule Charter states that a charter objection must be made the first time a measure is proposed for adoption by the council.
“If a single member objects to the taking of the vote, the vote shall be postponed until the next meeting of the City Council, whether regular or special,” the document states.
Haggar, a Methuen native with 29 years of experience on the police force, rose from patrol officer to captain while handling a variety of responsibilities in the department.
The other appointments, which were contingent on the approval of Haggar, were for Lieutenant Eric Ferreira to Captain, Sergeant James Moore to Lieutenant, and Patrol Officer Chad Sirois to Sergeant.
Haggar’s proposed contract for fiscal year 2023 includes a base pay of $152,500 along with a $38,125 educational incentive that rewards Haggar’s masters degree, $10,264 in holiday pay and $16,012 for Haggar’s years of service longevity, for a total of $216,901.
With a cost of living increase of 2%, Haggar’s base pay in fiscal year 2024 would start at $155,550 and his income would total $221,240 when the other incentives were added. The contract also allows the deputy chief to earn income by working on police details.
Before lodging a charter objection concerning these and other terms of the contract, McCarty had been the only member of the council to vote against Haggar’s appointment.
McCarty said that he objected to the process by which the new position was created and filled, the fiscal impact that position would have and the “general structure” of the police department that would result, with two captains and one deputy chief.
It’s “almost like having two chiefs, and if we wanted to pay $400,000 a year for a chief, we could just go back to the one we had before,” McCarty said.
Mayor Neil Perry responded that the position of deputy chief and the terms of a contract for that job had been announced in the 2022 Methuen Police Department Reorganization Plan that was approved by the council when Chief Scott McNamara was hired.
“This is not new money,” Perry said.
He also said that the proposed contract for the deputy chief position would be a win financially for both the city and Haggar.
“This individual if he so chose could stay a captain and make more money,” Perry said.
But he said that the only part of McCarty’s position that bothered him was the reference it contained to exorbitant pay for Methuen’s previous police chief, Joseph Solomon.
“For God’s sake, let’s move on,” Perry said. “We’ve moved past that.”
McCarty wasn’t the first councilor to invoke a charter objection during the Dec. 19 meeting, as Jessica Finocchiaro had applied the move earlier to force further consideration of an appointment for a position in the Department of Public Works.
Councilor Joel Faretra said that he initially shared many of McCarty’s concerns about the proposed contract, and still had reservations about some of its terms, but had spoken to “many people” who addressed most of his concerns.
“Ultimately I think this is a good deal for the city,” he said. “Ultimately, this will work out budgetarily.”
