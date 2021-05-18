METHUEN — The City Council voted 8-1 Monday night in favor of putting a question on the fall ballot asking voters if they would be in favor of allowing the cultivation, sale and transportation of recreational marijuana inside city limits.
Currently, marijuana sales are illegal in the city after voters rejected a statewide referendum question in 2016 that would have legalized pot sales. Communities that rejected the statewide referendum are unable to allow the sale of marijuana products.
Cities and towns that approved the 2016 ballot question, such as Haverhill, have been reaping huge revenues as a result of fees charged against the sellers, according to proponents.
The proposal, by City Councilor Joel Faretra, would "allow for the cultivation, transportation, purchase, and sale of marijuana/cannabis for recreational purposes ... to be regulated in a fashion similar to the regulation of alcohol."
The proposal says residents would be voting on "a binding ballot question on whether to allow the cultivation, transportation, purchase and sale of marijuana/cannabis for all purposes presently deemed legal in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, including, without limitation, adult recreational use, within the City of Methuen."
At the May 3 meeting, when the resolution was first introduced, Fartera said he proposed it because he wanted to give voters a final say on whether marijuana should be legal.
Other councilors agreed with him.
"This is the right thing to do to give the community a voice," said Councilor Eunice Zeigler. "It's not to say we are for or against it. We want to make sure members of the community make the decision. Either keep the position of 2016 or change that."
City Councilor Mike Simard, a Lawrence police officer, said he would vote against it if it gets on the ballot but was in favor of letting residents decide.
"As a taxpaying citizen, I wouldn't want it on my street," Simard said. "I'd vote no on the ballot but I'm all for putting it on the ballot."
The lone vote against the measure — during the May 3 and Monday night hearings — was Council Chairman Steve Saba, who said the ballot question is unclear.
"No. 1, this already was voted on by the voters, and the voters voted 'No,'" he said Tuesday. "Second, the question as written is confusing and will only create confusion. I wish it was written more clearly."
He added: "What are we voting on, that we can put pot shops anywhere? Are we going to allow every liquor store to sell pot? Are we going to limit the number of licenses? Can shops go anywhere except high-risk areas?"
Saba said the city has been down this road before.
After the 2016 statewide referendum was shot down in Methuen, the city tried to fashion its own set of regulations for medical marijuana, even going so far as to issue letters of "non-opposition" to prospective marijuana shop owners. That proposal was eventually withdrawn.
A Cannabis Policy Working group then came up with another ordinance, which incorporated new language that would have allowed medical marijuana in certain areas, along with cultivation and manufacturing facilities.
In January 2020, then-Council Chairman James McCarty withdrew that ordinance, as councilors amended it so much that it would have been impossible to open up a marijuana establishment of any kind anywhere in the city.
Methuen resident Phil Lahey said he wanted residents to have a chance to vote on the measure, because, "if you put a question on the ballot it's going to fail. I'm against the whole thing. I want people to understand it could be in their neighborhood."
The question will be on the November 2021 ballot.