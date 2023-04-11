METHUEN — The agendas for City Council meetings present a lot of information.
Whether the information is easy to understand is another question, which was raised at the latest council meeting by a resolution from Councilors Jessica Finocchiaro, Allison Saffie and Eunice Zeigler, who suggested that agenda items should follow guidelines.
The resolution says that the title of each item should summarize the purpose of a proposal, name the person or department proposing it, and explain who stands to receive any goods, services or contracts that a resolution entails.
Titles should also describe total expenditures and revenues that a resolution would generate, and provide line item detail for financial transfers.
“Overall what this does is make it so that we have clearer titles on our agenda so that both the councilors and residents who are reviewing our agendas will have a clearer understanding of the background and how it will impact them,” Finocchiaro said.
But Councilor James McCarty and others felt that agendas are sufficiently clear, and having to follow a new set of guidelines would create unnecessary work for government staff.
McCarty pointed to the clarification provided by links that accompany agenda items online, which lead readers to supporting documents.
“It looks like most of the information you’re requesting appear in the form of a title is all in the backup information, and that’s kind of the point of the back up information, in my opinion,” McCarty said.
Finocchiaro responded that having the information available in a simplified form in the title would allow people to decide whether they wanted to pursue those links.
“Unfortunately, obviously, not all residents have the time to be able to go through hundreds upon hundreds of pages of back-up documents, and not everybody has the chance to watch our meetings,” she said. “But this list of information for the titles was built with a general understanding of, what can we do to make ourselves both more transparent and more clear.”
Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio said that agenda items are summarized in a document prepared for each meeting by Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey, and wondered whether the new guidelines for titles would simply ask someone to duplicate her work. He was echoed by Councilor D.J. Beauregard.
“We need to aim for more efficiency in local government rather than more redundancy,” Beauregard said.
Councilor Allison Saffie agreed that the titles called for by the resolution would repeat information that can be found elsewhere through links, but said that was the point.
“It’s meant to be a quick synopsis, so they don’t have to flip through the contract, they don’t have to flip through pages and pages, they can solely look at the agenda and get the gist of the meeting,” Saffie said.
“Then if they feel from that, that seems off or I’m going to look into it more, then they can look into it more. I can’t imagine it adds much more work to anyone’s position, because its essentially just copying and pasting from what they were going to put as the agenda title for the CAFO’s report.”
Councilor Mike Simard asked Duprey, who would be responsible for reviewing titles for the agenda, to describe how following the new guidelines would effect her workload.
“My concern is, when you’re doing a resolution and you put all the information at the top, you’re going to repeat all the information then in the body of it as well, so it is going to be repetitive,” Duprey said.
Following a proposal from Councilor Steve Saba, the matter was tabled until the next meeting, when a sample version of an agenda that follows the proposed guidelines could be examined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.