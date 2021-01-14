Methuen City Council seeks quarterly updates on settlements, costs

METHUEN — Two city councilors have filed a resolution that would require the city to make public all of the legal settlements — and their amounts — quarterly so taxpayers can see how much money is being spent on lawsuits and legal fees.
West District Councilor Allison Saffie and East District Councilor Eunice Zeigler jointly proposed the resolution at the Jan. 4 City Council meeting, where it received unanimous support during the initial review.
The council is expected to give final approval at its Jan. 19 meeting. Mayor Neil Perry said he supports the measure.
Saffie said the resolution is based on a state law that requires state agencies to publicly reveal the payouts and legal fees from lawsuits.
"Residents ask me a lot about how much city departments pay out in settlements and grievances," she said. "I thought it would be a good idea. It holds everyone accountable. If there are a lot of grievances or lawsuits coming out of one department it would raise a red flag."
She said a number of lawsuits, grievances and settlements have come out of the Police Department in recent years, including one recently in which the city paid $250,000 to an officer who has since left the department.
"I've heard rumblings of an intermittent officer getting hurt, and suing, and the city paying out a couple hundred grand," Saffie said. "If you get a lot of grievances or lawsuits coming out of one department, that would raise a red flag."
But, she added, "my bigger issue is that at the end of the day, it's the residents' money, it's taxpayers' money. They deserve to know where their money is going. I know that's not what I want my tax money spent on."
Saffie and Zeigler both stressed that while this kind of information can be obtained by filing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on the city's website, those requests don't always provide an adequate or speedy response.
"I put in a FOIA request online over two months ago," she said, adding that she never got a response. "So I followed up via email. I can't imagine being a resident and having to go through this. A lot of FOIA requests have no response or the response is 'no record found.' That's a problem. If there's no record, that's an even bigger issue."
Zeigler agreed.
"You can put in a FOIA request but it takes a couple weeks to get that information, there's a lot of delay," she said. "This ensures there's no delay."
Under the resolution, the city would be required to provide quarterly reports that contain information such as "the principal amount of the settlement or judgment," as well as amount of attorneys' fees, interest awarded or accrued and more.
Each report would be sent to the chairman of the City Council and the city's Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, or CAFO, and include the payment amount, who it was paid to and which budget year the funds would be drawn from to pay the settlement.
"It's so important for us to have full access to that information," Zeigler said, noting that the council would be expecting its first report within a month after approval, which is expected Tuesday night, then every three months after that.